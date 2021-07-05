In a sense, one knows what to expect from a new “Fast and Furious” movie. Cars going fast. And dim stories about spy or police action. As the series has gone on, sentimental speeches about the significance of “family” have become a third component of the formula, third and most unforgivable.
The latest of these films, “F9,” is probably more implausible than the others. But “implausible” is a sort of on and off switch, and returning director Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay, has let events motor miles beyond the toggle.
Consider this: characters played by Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris take a Pontiac Fiero into Earth orbit.
So if you have yourself been on Mars since the turn of the century and don’t know what these movies are like, don’t go expecting anything even remotely like real life. “F9,” like all the films in the series, are around so viewers can see car stunts and fist fights, disapprove of minor-league Bond villains, and sob a little because of how tough life is for former illegal street racers.
It is probably a waste of time to try to recall in any detail the main story here. Let’s just say that Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) is seen, in flashback, watching his stock-car racing father killed in a fiery crash. He learns that his brother rigged Pop’s engine to explode, causing the old man’s death.
So the brothers are estranged. Today Jacob (wrestler John Cena) has gone to work for a villainess who appears mostly inside glass walls (Charlize Theron with a bowl haircut) and for a head of some tiny European state.
This evil trio picks up two pieces of an electronic gimmick. They put the two halves together and start the thing up using the DNA of a teen girl adopted by Dom’s Japanese associate, the late and now revived Han.
The device will allow the baddies to control the world, somehow. None of it makes any sense at all. Then there’s a gigantic, portable electromagnet that only attracts some steel things. Otherwise the movie shows the characters driving real fast.
And then it pauses to explain (as if explanation were possible) and to wildcat for audience tears. If the movie were only about its action sequences, one wouldn’t mind. The space business provoked loud laughter from the audience with which I saw the film. The action stuff, then, is just fun.
One doubts anyone felt any real emotion about Dom’s family troubles. But we get them served up to us anyway, slabs in the film’s layer cake.
When the action isn’t filmed from too close in (as it is during the movie’s women’s slug fest), it is mildly entertaining. When the childhood flashbacks start, you could sneak out to check your phone.
Lucas Black (from “Tokyo Drift”), Helen Mirren (who, like Black, seems to recognize how silly the movie is), Kurt Russell, and even Gal (“Wonder Woman”) Gadot have small parts. Gibson, the cast’s designated comic, has the only character one likes.
And the thing runs 145 minutes. That doesn’t include the more than 30 minutes of coming attractions which showed before the feature but after the announced curtain time.
For mindless fun, I prefer “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” which is also running at the 13-plex. But there are movie fans who collect viewings of sequels the way their grandmothers collected Hummel figures. Leave “F9” to the series’ real fans.