The new movie “The Suicide Squad” was intended to win its audience over with campiness. The recently-old, including Hollywood’s preoccupation with comic book movies, is sent up here. Its supposed to be ironically funny.
So writer and director James Gunn gave ‘70s style to just about every detail of his new film, from the poster design to the music — and he did get around to using Kansas’s “Point of Know Return,” by the way. How ‘70s is this: the movie’s title is “The Suicide Squad,” and it is a sequel to a 2016 movie called “Suicide Squad.”
The new movie is less a straightforward superhero film than an experiment to see how much the tone of a comic book movie has to be inflated before the audience begins to get that its makers are kidding.
But the audiences for these films aren’t necessarily sophisticated, and the idea of costumed, crime-fighting possessors of “powers” is already so ridiculous that sarcastic treatment is really difficult to communicate. Unless, that is, one goes as far as did the producers of the TV “Batman” show with Adam West.
Gunn has had lots of ideas, not all of them related to “tone.” He shows a flashback on the window of a van. His section titles appear in leaves on a beach or in fire at the top of the horizon. The head and face of Polka-Dot’s mother appears on all the women in any group that are around him.
He likes to split the action, show what happens to one set of characters, and then flashback a short time (specified in other on-screen text), and show what was happening with another set of his characters during the same period.
Some of the casting here shows imagination. Sylvester Stallone spoke for the land-walking shark in the squad, his name something like Nan-ooo, as if it were spoken by Mork from Ork. Viola Davis is fabulously over-the-top here as the administrator in charge of the squad’s new project.
Peter Capaldi (with sprinkler heads sticking up out of his bald head), Michael Rooker (with blonde, shoulder-length hair), and Nathan Fillion from the series “Castle” (playing a character with detachable arms — the dumbest superpower of all time) are among the recognizables in the cast. Idris Elba has replaced Will Smith as a master assassin. John Cena is well-cast as a literal-minded killer.
But of course all the audience will actually care about is Margot Robbie, playing Harley Quinn. When she’s on the screen, the movie goes. When she’s not, it slows down.
Robbie may always be good in film, but Quinn is an excellent character for her. She is deceptively pretty, slightly girlish, and mad as a defender of KU men’s basketball. On the shoulder of the Joker’s former psychiatrist and then former girlfriend is a tattoo reading “Daddy’s lil Monster.”
“If we find out you have a personalized license plates, you die,” she announces to a captive at one point, flipping out of the groove of warnings Capaldi has been getting from the squad’s military adviser, played by Joel Kinnamen, who looks like Tony Hawk.
Quinn begins the movie as part of a diversionary “Squad 1,” escapes death during a sort of Bay of Pigs beach landing on the jungle island where the government holds a 60-foot-high killer starfish, goes all black widow (spider, not superhero) on the country’s president, escapes military torturers, and then skips off to the film’s fair-sized climax.
Quinn’s character works. And the movie tries to be stylish and self-dismissive in a way that doesn’t quite. On balance, though, “The Suicide Squad” (not “Suicide Squad”) is fairly amusing. Second best superhero movie of the summer.