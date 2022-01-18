Can it have been only 25 years since the release of the first of Wes Craven’s “Scream” movies? There’s a new one in town. It features four of the original cast members.
Like the “Happy Death Day” films, the original “Scream” and this new one — it’s the fifth — seem original in part because they comment on horror film conventions. Remember characters played by Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard discussing the “rules” of slasher films?
Whatever you do, don’t go into the basement alone or say “I’ll be right back.” To do so is to sign your own slasher movie death-warrant. Then, too, the “Scream” of 1996 was about a conspiracy to murder and to blame others. The new movie is as well.
But the first movie was funnier. The late Craven, to whom the new film is dedicated, had a sense of humor. The team of writers and directors who turned out the 2022 movie can’t tell talk from wit. Too bad.
The new movie begins with a teen-aged girl, Tara (Jenna Ortega), being invited by an anonymous caller to play a horror movie trivia game. If she fails to provide the right answers, the voice says he will kill her friend Amber (Mikey Madison). This is like the first scene in the ‘96 film, and so is the immediate attack on Tara by a cloaked figure wearing a mask with a pulled-down chin.
When Tara (who apparently lives alone) is carted off to the hospital, a family friend calls her older sister Sam (Melissa Barrera). She rushes back to Woodsboro, accompanied by her beau Richie (Jack Quaid). Casting actors from Hollywood families is nothing new in “Scream” movies. Remember that David Arquette plays Deputy Dewey.
He reprises his role here. Retired from law enforcement after a break-up with his celebrity news reader wife Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), he’s just hanging around when he hears of the new slasher attack.
Once the killer strikes again and begins haunting the hospital where Tara is being treated, Gale and an original “Scream” target, Sydney (Neve Campbell) drive in.
Moviegoers will also see Marley Shelton and Ulrich (who appears as a ghost-guide for Sam). But no Lillard. In fact, when the new film shows passages from the original “Scream” movie, the scenes with Lillard have, I believe, been replaced with ones showing someone else doing his lines. Too bad. Lillard can be funny.
The action is pretty easy to predict, as are the identities of the killers—there are always two killers in “Scream” movies. Ticket-holders who aren’t already committed to liking whatever’s in the new movie may think those characters identified as slashers are actually too small and weak to have been the people we saw earlier wearing masks and robes and wielding wicked weapons.
But, then, that takes us to the new movie’s original angle. It is about “fan-dom.” People (at least until recently) used to become enamored with commercial narrative entertainments to the point that they wrote new stories for the characters, dressed like them, aped them. There was a lot of this in the TV series “Big Bang Theory.”
The writers of the new “Scream” make the new killers to be devotees of the films in the series. To help it (one might ask “In what way?”), they have undertaken these Woodsboro killings. We hear a little discussion of this as they talk to each other in the last reel.
In fact, we probably hear too much explaining from about the middle of the movie on. The new “Scream” is sometimes imaginative and sometimes provoking. It isn’t really funny, but it can be mildly startling. And it does have a mystery for its surviving characters to solve.
But as commentary on the genre it is sort of weak. I don’t think Wes a-done it this-a way.