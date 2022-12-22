At the end of a disappointing movie year, it’s nice to be able to report that the last animated General Release film is a winner.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is funny, fast, and good-looking, and it tells a complete story without sentimentality.
Surely it will entertain most anyone.
Not that the movie is perfect. Its songs aren’t anything to write home about. First and foremost here is the hero theme sung by Puss (Antonio Banderas) to establish his status as a legend in fairytale land.
Our setting is the same country with some of the same characters that figured in the first Puss and Boots movie, 11 years ago, and the country that the Shrek movies are set in.
So expect to see castles, thatched roofs, and familiar fairy tale and nursery rhyme characters.
Here we have a quest plot, follow the Yellow Brick Road (and “The Wizard of Oz” is specifically referred to) on a road that changes depending on which character holds the map.
The detailed, computer generated animation is top flight. And events succeed each other so quickly that audience members never have a chance to question any feature of the story.
Where was this quality of film-making during the bulk of the year? I’d thought the virus lock-down had signaled The End of good general-release movies.