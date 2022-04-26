The new film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is entertaining, original, and arch as all get out. Hollywood movies and Hollywood movie fandom get skewered here. And the joy is in the detail work.
For example, the biggest Hollywood cliche of the last 30 years is the idea that men (in general) prefer to spend time on their careers rather than with their families. In “UWMT,” the story is about how one movie star learns to properly value his wife and kid.
And who is that star? Talented screen veteran Nicholas Cage, who plays a couple of versions of himself in this movie, demonstrating something about his acting abilities. He’s really best as “Nicky,” a younger Cage who appears three times to the film’s primary Cage. Nicky gives him contradictory advice, but always in a dramatic, Hollywood manner.
In some ways recalling the real Cage’s recent financial and career experiences, the movie Cage has run into hard professional times. He needs money. So his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) gets him a paid gig attending a birthday party in Spain.
His host is an affable Cage fan who knows all his movies. They bond as they discuss films. Javi (Pedro Pascal, himself a hot movie property) calls “Paddington 2” one of his favorites. The two men begin planning a film they intend to make.
But then Cage is buttonholed by two CIA agents who believe Javi has kidnapped the daughter of a politician. They win the actor’s agreement to search the compound for the girl, and they direct him through an ear piece. Cage extends himself, though he can’t believe Javi is the head of a crime family.
The two men talk in fan idiom as they invent their “serious, adult drama” “growing from character.” Pretending his intends to broaden the movie’s appeal, Cage suggests they include a kidnapping. Meanwhile they visit Javi’s Cage memorabilia shrine.
But the movie’s borrowings from Hollywood’s warehouse are not limited to the characters, the spy and organized crime interests, and the Cage associations. Car chases, ledge walking, and shoot-outs get shuffled into the story. And you ought to see the poster--that’s real satire.
Now, Cage and Pascal are likable enough that the central story will amuse ticket-holders. But it is nevertheless a very familiar story. And it is this ability to kid about its own familiar elements that makes “UWMT” effective and funny.
These days when most popular movies involve men in capes, we need to be reminded of how silly the movies can be, how imitative and repetitive. This movie makes this point. Heck, it may be the best new film I’ve seen this year.
Movie fans should arrange to watch Robert Altman’s great “The Player.” And they should see “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The only question I have about the film is that I’m not sure this Tom Gormican product is what Cage needs to revive his career. Hollywood guys will seem to enjoy satires of their films, but they can hold grudges when parody scores on them.
Which is too bad. Because Cage is impressive here. He deserves some decent roles.