The name Guy Pearce may not prompt your cinematic memory. But if you saw “L.A. Confidential,” “The Hurt Locker,” or “The King’s Speech,” you’ve probably already admired the work of this handsome Aussie. Maybe he is best known for his starring role in Christopher “Dark Knight” Nolan’s best movie, “Memento.”
Now Pearce is on local movie screens in “Memory.” It’s actually sort of “Memento” meets “Dirty Harry.” And it also features Liam Neeson and the city of El Paso, Texas, a garrison town that is famous for being peaceable. Its lack of crime is usually noted when it is compared to Juarez, the larger city just across the border. Sometimes these days Juarez is referred to as “Ciudad Juarez.”
Neeson plays a contract killer working out of Mexico. Alex has a brother suffering from Alzheimer’s, and he himself is beginning to lose his command of details. He writes things he wants to remember on his left forearm. Like in “Momento,” only then the crib note boy was a character played by Pearce, a detective trying to find a murderer without being able to remember his investigations of the day before.
In “Memory,” Pearce plays Vincent, an FBI agent working to stop prostitution, these days sometimes referred to as “human trafficking.” This particular case probably deserves a special designation. A father is pimping out his under-aged daughter. There is already a digital recording of her having sex with the creepy son of a creepy but successful female real estate developer.
As the story cuts from place to place and from one set of characters to another, we learn that the developer has ordered an intermediary south of the border hire a killer to take out father and daughter. Neeson, complaining that he needs to quit working, takes the contract. But when it comes to it, he won’t kill the 16-year-old girl.
Then he learns a lot of things, we don’t really know how. One of them is Vincent’s name and contact info. The agent is saying goodbye, prematurely it turns out, to a Mexican law enforcer who has been working with his “team.” Over the phone, Alex tells Vincent that a couple of recent El Paso murders have been ordered up by the powerful and intentionally serene developer.
But government higher ups don’t think they have enough evidence to convict the mother and son. So Vincent looks aghast at his restraints (a perfect business for Pearce) and Alex goes all Dirty Harry. I don’t want to ruin this for you, but it turns out that Alex was abused as a child. The movie doesn’t suggest that Ma and creepy son were abused as children, interestingly.
Nor does it say the man who hired Alex near the beginning of the film was, when a kid, beaten up by his relations. But that fellow reappears, north of the border, fixing a bomb to the underside of Alex’s rental car and hanging around the parking building to shoot him as well.
Lots of things in the story don’t make sense. Late in the movie Vincent will guess where the significant computer finger-drive has been hidden. The clue Alex has given him is really, really insufficient. But we’re asked to go along.
And if we want to watch Pearce and Neeson act out this ritual story, we pretty much have to accept whatever the script says. The stars are fine here; Pearce looks handsome but overwhelmed and Neeson has lost so much weight that he looks as if he is on his last round up. Oh, and El Paso makes a fine setting. So what do you want out of a shoot-up movie?