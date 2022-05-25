Perhaps Julian Fellowes got the idea for the British TV series “Downton Abbey” from the older British TV series “Upstairs Downstairs.” Now “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is playing on a local movie screen, and it is based on the movie “Downton Abbey,” which was based on the British TV series.
And that isn’t all the background viewers of the new film will want. “A New Era” is about romances (at least three main ones) and family. The characters are relatives of the Earl of Grantham and the servants working at the Abbey, a big English “country house.” The events are set at the end of the 1920s.
The dowager countess (Maggie Smith) is still hanging around. Her grand-daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) is running the estate. Her second husband is missing from the cast.
Then there are two events that influence the lives of multiple Downton and area residents: a movie studio wants to pay to make a late silent film in the house, and the French owner of a large villa near the Mediterranean dies, leaving the property to the dowager. She hasn’t seen him in decades.
The current Earl and a party travel to stay at the Riviera house, partly to placate the family of the deceased. Several clues suggest that the Earl’s mother and the Frenchman were sweethearts.
In the meantime, the folks back at Downtown begin to make friends with the film people. When the company decides to stop production, Lady Mary suggests making the planned film into a talkie. The trouble here is that the female star has a nasty, low-caste accent. As she learns to talk like an American, Mary begins speaking for her on the film’s soundtrack.
Now, here’s more to know when you attend a showing of “A New Era.”
This part of the plot came from the 1952 movie “Singing in the Rain,” where Debbie Reynolds is the one providing the voice for dubbing when the silent star’s voice is not one the studio thinks audiences will like.
And moviegoers might want to remember the Charles Dickens novel “David Copperfield,” too. At one point a character in “A New Era” sends the message “Barkis is willing” to a potential love interest. Barkis, the carter in the great Dickens novel, is always having the innocent David tell his nurse Peggoty that “Barkis is willing.” Which is a proposal of marriage.
“A New Era” begins with a wedding and includes several big life events.
Still, most of what goes on has to do with the actress’s awful-sounding voice and with the inheritance, details about which may suggest something about the Earl’s parentage. Fans of the last movie are going to like this one. As will fans of the TV series. And probably fans of “Upstairs Downstairs.”