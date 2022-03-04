Ready for more comic book action on the movie screen? Warner Brothers is starting up its DC superheroes franchise again. The first of these movies is called “The Batman.”
It stars Robert Pattinson, who you may remember from the “Twilight” vampire movies, as Bruce Wayne, the rich man who spends his nights out wearing a cape and fighting crime. And if you love Batman, don’t worry. Pattinson’s performance isn’t brilliant, but it is steady.
The story is an extension and a sort of echo of the origin tale we’ve already seen in movies. Wayne’s parents were killed by a criminal. Now he’s an adult and a vigilante of a very high order. He has an in with the city’s purest cop, Gordon (Jeffrey Wright, Bond’s CIA buddy). Wayne has a butler who is in on the vigilante planning and interpretation.
And he soon follows a tiny ingenue to her cat house. Zoe Kravitz plays the waitress at the mob hang-out who spends much of the movie looking for her roommate. Bat and Cat play alongside each other, rather than with each other, a paradigm parents of young children will understand.
If those characters represent the vigilante unit in this picture, there are also units we could think of as official, mob, and whatever you want to call The Riddler and his podcast fanatics. He’s the stick that stirs the drink here. He stalks the mayor — there is a city election going on — and kills him. The Riddler leaves code at the scene as well as a riddle.
Batman can always solve the riddles. Alfred goes to work on the code, with results that, in retrospect, probably don’t move the story very much. But it is in the examination of the scene of the crime that the caped crusader deploys his best piece of arcane equipment — the worst is the new Batmobile. One misses the work of Mulvane’s Daryl Starbird.
You see, Batman sometimes wears a contact lens that is actually a movie camera. This means he can look at evidence at the scene, go home, and review what he saw in slow mo or single frame. Pretty neat.
He begins to establish that lots of people on the city payroll, including policemen and the district attorney, are getting dirty money. This is apparently what the Riddler has been getting at, and the murderer turns out to have been right.
The film continues trying to fix blame on someone for organizing the corruption, for killing a reporter who 20 years before was about to expose a mayoral candidate, for kidnapping Cat’s roommate, for shooting Bat’s parents, and for being the Riddler.
Turns out that part is played by Paul Dano. Among the familiar actors in the cast are John Turturo, Peter Sarsgaard, and Colin Ferrel, who is completely disguised by his make-up.
The movie clips along well for a couple of hours and more. Action scene, action scene, action scene. And when we come to the talky explanation. It isn’t as long as is usually the case in these films.
The big pay-off, after the identification of Anika’s abductor and Mr. and Mrs. Wayne’s executioner, is good and complicated enough that one really doesn’t mind the movie’s denouement going on for 40 minutes.
So “The Batman” isn’t going to rival the trio of movies Christopher Nolan made about Gotham City. But it is a competently made action picture that takes advantage of its big budget. The film won’t win you over if you are already tired of comic book movies. But it won’t bore you if you still like a little secret identity crime fighting on the big screen.