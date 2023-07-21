While mine is likely to be a minority reaction to the new live-action movie “Barbie,” it may suggest something that could weaken the proverbial “legs” of this box-office bonanza. See, I’m troubled that I can’t figure out what “Barbie” is about.

Greta Gerwig’s movie, with its terrific cast and seemingly large budget, plays around with ideas about “gender roles,” but it isn’t clear what the movie wants to say about these wild over-simplifications. Seventies feminists asserted that the public and professional responsibilities were too often denied women for inconsequential or mythical reasons.

