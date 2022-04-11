Neil Berg, who we know from the McCain performance of his “101 Years of Broadway,” was back again to (nearly) end the annual season. This time he brought us “50 Years of Rock and Roll,” with brief stories about some of the musicians.
He led quartet — his piano plus kit drums, electric bass, and guitar — and five singers, each of whom sang several of the numbers. Berg, who sang some low lines, told us we were seeing the last night of a tour interrupted by virus lock-downs.
Like “101 Years...,” “50 Years of Rock and Roll” was loaded with good songs and performed with energy. But this show roused the crowd in a way “101” didn’t. To get off-stage after nearly two hours of performance, Berg had to go to a pair of ballads to calm the ticket-holders down.
Now, remember, this was a New York sort of production with instrumentalists and singers more in touch with Broadway models of detail attention than would have been dance band musicians (remember recent McCain performances by The B-52s and Credence Clearwater Revisited?). But Berg’s group seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves on stage.
And the good-sized audience was certainly enjoying the music. The program began with material originating as far back at the 1920s. But we skipped through early decades. Pretty soon Berg was showing how country and rock were related by having the band play Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” and Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over.”
We heard some Chuck Berry, a little Buddy Holly, a tad of Elvis (in another comparison arrangement), and then suddenly it was the 1960s, America Bandstand, and Chubby Checker introducing the Twist. We got three numbers to represent the British Invasion: the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” (very popular), Pet Clark’s “Downtown,” and the Stones’ “Satisfaction,” surely the greatest rock song of them all.
Sometimes, as with the “Satisfaction” performance, there was some mimicry of the original artist. Generally speaking, though, the vocal efforts were original but in keeping with the spirit of the recording.
For some (perhaps Broadway) reason, Berg had Cartreze Tucker represent the Righteous Brothers by singing “Unchained Melody” rather than “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.” We heard a “Respect” that was more Aretha-ish than Otis Redding-like.
Then the band dared to do the Doors’ “Light My Fire” without an organ sound. “Somebody to Love” (the Jefferson Airplane number) was a highlight. So, for me, were “When Will I Be Loved,” the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” (the only Punk song in the show), and “Dust in the Wind.”
Drummer Roger Cohen underplayed some things (notably Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop”) and most of the time the guitar and sometimes the piano were inaudible. But we could hear the singing, and it was fine.
Berg told us, late in the show, that he might like to come back to do a Volume 2 of this show. The McCain audience of Boomers and Gen X members can amuse themselves in the meantime thinking of worthy rock songs that didn’t make the original “50 Years” playlist.