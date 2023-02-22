There is much that’s Irish about the new hard-boiled mystery movie “Marlowe.” It was made by director Neil Jordan. It stars Liam Neeson and features Colm Meaney (whose American accent here is impressive). It also has in its cast Danny Houston, whose father John loved Ireland and lived there, becoming Master of the Galway Hounds for fox hunting.
Like John Huston, Jordan is a director with a big reputation and some significant awards, including a writing Oscar for “The Crying Game,” which he also directed. After that he directed “Interview With a Vampire,” and after that “Michael Collins” (in which Neeson starred), and so on.
But here their subject is the great Raymond Chandler’s Los Angeles, the gritty, perverse, criminal L.A. of failed tract developments, the mean streets of which Philip Marlowe wandered. Is Jordan’s 1939 southern California sufficiently jaded to suit the great detective of Chandler’s “The Big Sleep” and “Farewell My Lovely”?
Jaded enough. Maybe not black and white enough. Jordan is working from a novel (about Chandler’s character) by John Banfield. That gets him close to Black Mask territory. But Jordan has some habits that make themselves known here.
One may actually please most viewers. The Los Angeles in “Marlowe” is in color. Not only was it filmed in color, but it has Jordan’s sense of style in other ways. The Latin-flavored music (by Ulsterman David Holmes) gets in just under the edge of things and seems never to let up. Its influence is everywhere, and as it is agreeable music, maybe that isn’t bad.
But then “Marlowe” is also a little talky. Now sometimes that’s good, too. Because the dialogue has some wit. There are some memorable speeches here. “I’m relying on you to set a good example” may end up being the most memorable of the movie’s half dozen put-away lines, but viewers will find themselves surprised by more than a couple of casual speeches here.
On the other hand, “talky” also means the balance of screen time could have been shifted to action. And, true, Neeson is aging, so that the big brawler of “All Night Long” and “A Walk Among the Tombstones” now seems unlikely to extend a fight. To get into them? Oh, he still seems capable of doing that.
Neeson plays Marlowe, the clean conscience in a perfidious city, and this time his client is Clair Cavendish (Diane Kruger). She asks him to find a ne’er-do-well named Nico Peterson. The police has investigated the death of a man outside a services-offering night club and has announced that Peterson is dead. But Cavendish says she recently saw him alive in Mexico.
As he inquires, the detective meets Cavendish’s mother (a former movie star, played by Jessica Lange), and a couple of other rich and tough interested parties, including one played by Alan Cumming. There are references to “Chinatown” (directed by Roman Polanski, who probably would be right at home with these twisted characters) and a couple of other films set in the same period in L.A.
The real reason for sending Marlowe after Peterson eventually becomes known, and there is a threatening and violent climax.
In 1969, James Garner starred in a movie called “Marlowe.” Based on Chandler’s “The Little Sister,” it is about the detective’s struggles with members of a family from Manhattan, Kansas. While that “Marlowe” is too Hollywood bright and neat, it was also filmed with a greater desire to keep the relationship between plot lines clear to its audience. That movie is one to see.