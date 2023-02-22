There is much that’s Irish about the new hard-boiled mystery movie “Marlowe.” It was made by director Neil Jordan. It stars Liam Neeson and features Colm Meaney (whose American accent here is impressive). It also has in its cast Danny Houston, whose father John loved Ireland and lived there, becoming Master of the Galway Hounds for fox hunting.

Like John Huston, Jordan is a director with a big reputation and some significant awards, including a writing Oscar for “The Crying Game,” which he also directed. After that he directed “Interview With a Vampire,” and after that “Michael Collins” (in which Neeson starred), and so on.

Tags

Recommended for you