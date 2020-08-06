“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” now looks as if it may have been the last full length play of Christopher Durang, a wonderful American playwright. The 2012 parody with commentary is getting an effective, if pared down, production by a Manhattan Arts Center company. The run will wrap up with shows, at the band shell in City Park on Friday and Saturday.
That’s right. Live theater. Wake up world — the powers that be are allowing us a reason to get out of our bathrobes. Not that those of us at the Norvell weren’t still watching the action through the fog on our glasses caused by surgical mask-wearing.
Director D.J. Davis has given us a version of the play that concentrates on its ideas. Now Durang, who likes to do parody, is kidding about Anton Chekhov’s plays in this script — “Uncle Vanya,” “The Seagull,” “Three Sisters,” and “The Cherry Orchard” are all explicitly referred to. Of course the setting — the old family homestead where a reunion is taking place — is straight out of the Russian’s canon, too.
But, then, Durang also likes popular culture. He mixes in costumes and characters from Walt Disney’s “Snow White,” dialog from “The Wizard of Oz” film and eventually a deluge of references to homely American entertainments of the 1950s. They are mentioned during a diatribe into which everyone of us over the age of 40 has heard himself launch.
So the central idea here may be that while some change is inevitable, sometimes the dull and familiar is soothing.
There was no special stage lighting for the production, which began at 6:30 p.m. Once we were seated — spaced even more than six feet apart from each other — we noticed the very simple set: a couple of chairs, two upstage doorways and a telephone.
The costumes are less everyday. Peggy Riley has found a real and colorful Sleeping Beauty outfit for the visiting Masha (Molli Maberry) to wear to a local party. This professional actress sister has returned home to tell her siblings she is selling the family house out from under them.
Maberry also gets to wear the latex pants and sparkle top that set her character apart from her dowdy-dressed family members. Sonia, played by Alicia Willard, is characterized by the scuffing of house slippers as she walks across the stage.
Then Emma Price’s Nina is asked to wear a Dopey the Dwarf costume to the party. And Spike (David Fletcher) — Masha’s gigolo — will be remembered more for stripping off his clothes than for what he wore. His reverse strip-tease provides one of the memorable moments of the play.
Charles Sutterlin, playing Vanya, sets up his late, impassioned verbal essay with early conversational drone. And Kaitlyn Burns’ Cassandra, the part-time house maid, is dramatic and flowery, especially when uttering her occasionally right-on oracular warnings — “Beware Hootie Pie!”
The story works, in this production, and the characters become more and more engaging. I was surprised at how relatively sympathetic even Spike is allowed to become.
The show nearly ends with Vanya’s play and his great, if vaguely shapeless, speech celebrating the culturally commonplace. That’s the business we talked about on the way home.
Imagine that! One goes out to a play (or a movie, or an art show) and gets ideas. Life is renewed and enriched.
We can get out and live. Or we can stay home and pretend “House” reruns serve the same sort of purpose. I’m for the park.