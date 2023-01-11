There’s a new movie called “M3GAN” showing in town. Its story will immediately remind many film fans of a famous sequence in “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In that Kubrick movie, an astronaut awakens from deep sleep on a moving space ship.
The computer minding things is named Hal, and it can talk to the astronaut and accept verbal commands from him. But something has gone wrong. Hal has developed a will of his own. In order to escape his control, the astronaut (Keir Dullea) has to shoot himself out into space and re-enter the ship. As the human goes through the steps to decommission the computer’s offensive functions, Hal reverts to earlier stages of his programming, and sings “A Bicycle Built for Two.”
Well, in “Megan,” a 4-foot-tall doll, can also speak to humans and is supposed to respond to human commands. This electronic girl is being programmed by Gemma (Allison Williams) who works for a big toy company. Then Gemma’s sister and her husband are killed in a car wreck, and Gemma’s niece, eight-year-old Katie (Violet McGraw), comes to live with her.
This couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Gemma. Her demonstrative boss is hurrying her to get the doll ready for a highly publicized introduction. And Katie, who is still shook after the accident, quickly falls for Megan. The robot, as it was supposed to, identifies itself with the little girl and begins to soothe and teach and protect her.
Of course the robot over-reacts to some threats (like the one posed by a loud neighbor dog and its slob of an owner). And Megan’s “artificial intelligence” allows the doll to ignore Gemma’s commands. Can our not particularly likable heroine trust the doll enough to go through with the on-line demonstration?
“M3GAN” asks about the dangers of “AI” just as “2001” did. Kubrick’s movie came out in 1968. Obviously Hollywood and movie fans still worry about the same “artificial intelligence” problems. Do we seem to be making philosophical progress?
“2001” isn’t the only movie the Blum-Wan horror movie brain-trust have borrowed from to make “M3GAN.” Gemma’s home and social circumstances remind one of “E.T.,” a Steven Spielberg movie, more than they do of real life as most of us know it. And the Gemma character is also selfish and chilly in a way we may associate with major characters in Spielberg’s films.
To salvage “M3GAN,” Wan and writing collaborator Akela Cooper have borrowed from the genre’s familiar arsenal. This is where they got the messy neighbor with the threatening dog, the relatively clear-headed lab helpers, and the boss’s perfidious go-fer, though this last business doesn’t seem to take the story anywhere.
Neither, ultimately, does the movie. In order to get a resolution to the story, the filmmakers have engineered a substantial change of heart in one of the principle characters without telling viewers what caused it.
Still, while it is running, “M3GAN” manages to maintain ticket-holders’ attention, most of the time. There are, about halfway through it, a couple of scenes that seem to be all talk. Film is a visual medium that needs to move if it is going to work. And, then, the talk doesn’t seem to advance any solution of the central problem — that a machine with a will of its own has taken over parental duties. Sort of like cell phone worship has taken over many folk’s social lives.
Its been 55 years since “2002,” and that was not the first movie to consider these problems. Are we sure we’ve done any more than simply recognize a future danger?