There’s a new movie called “M3GAN” showing in town. Its story will immediately remind many film fans of a famous sequence in “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In that Kubrick movie, an astronaut awakens from deep sleep on a moving space ship.

The computer minding things is named Hal, and it can talk to the astronaut and accept verbal commands from him. But something has gone wrong. Hal has developed a will of his own. In order to escape his control, the astronaut (Keir Dullea) has to shoot himself out into space and re-enter the ship. As the human goes through the steps to decommission the computer’s offensive functions, Hal reverts to earlier stages of his programming, and sings “A Bicycle Built for Two.”

Tags

Recommended for you