When I was a kid, one of the “craft” projects we did at Scouts and in school was to stick cloves into oranges. These could then be deployed as sachets. Or so someone thought.
The film “The King’s Daughter,” which is now showing at the local movie theater, reminded me of those odd fruity assemblages.
I mean, here was a movie held out of general release for six years. Six years is a long time to leave a multi-million dollar investment lolling around on the shelf. And there was obviously some money involved here. Chinese production money.
That money had already been used to pay for a cast that included some name actors — maybe not all of them first-rank ticket sellers, but several of them with histories as bankable talents. Julie Andrews narrated “The King’s Daughter.” The on-screen cast included Pierce Brosnan, a former James Bond; William Hurt, the most steadily active support actor of the last 50 years; and Kaya Scodelario.
Lots of moviegoers recognize her name. This Londoner was the star of the “Maze Runner” movies and the solid horror film “Crawl,” in which she and Barry Pepper were stuck in a house’s flooded basement with an alligator as a hurricane blew through town.
And then there’s Fan Bingbing. She was the big name Chinese movie star of her generation, reportedly the highest paid from 2013 to 2017. Then there was a scandal about what may have been her failure to pay her taxes. The Chinese government ordered that she pay over $125 million in taxes and penalties in 2018. And I don’t think I’ve heard of her since.
That is, until she showed up as the mermaid in “The King’s Daughter.” So the movie has a mermaid. And it is about the Sun King. Brosnan plays France’s King Louis the Fourteenth, who died in 1715. But, mind you, Brosnan plays him as a sort of underdeveloped Fabio. No wigs. And lots of posturing.
At the heart of all this is an idea about Science, probably originating in the novel, “The Moon and the Sun,” which beat out “Game of Thrones” for the Nebula Award in 1997. See? There were lots of cloves stuck into the cinematic orange.
Most of the little nubs work fairly successfully to give viewers things to pay attention to. Only the dialogue and some of the plot’s logic is obviously weak. Oh, I mean, the Melbourne version of Versailles the movie gives us is about as believable as was the small scale Monaco in “The Princess Diaries.”
But the special effects, used largely in the representation of the mermaid, were fine. We saw lots of sets and the story moved from one to the other fairly briskly. And Scodelario is good here. She’s one of those actors who gets a lift out of being just a detail or two away from type ideal.
So what we have in “The King’s Daughter” is an extraordinary enjambment of fantasy and history, something girls will like. There is a Cinderella element in the story.
What I won’t argue is that the movie is going to lead to young people learning more about history. Nor will I suggest a sachet of cloves and oranges is ideal for tossing in your sock drawer.