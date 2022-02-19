Arriving late to the local multi-plex, but still welcome is 2021 movie award magnet “Licorice Pizza.” Paul Thomas Anderson, who earlier gave us “There Will Be Blood,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” and “Boogie Nights,” wrote and directed the film.
The film was released in November, but it went into wider release as Oscar season approaches. (It’s nominated in three categories, including best picture.)
Like most of Anderson’s movies, it is set in the past, in this case in the 1970s. And, as is also common in his work, it has visual hard edges and realistic dialogue. Nevertheless, “Licorice Pizza” is pretty much a romantic comedy, albeit one assembled of odd passages of action.
Two characters are central to the action. One is 15-year-old Gary (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper). And one is 20-something Alana (Alana Haim, a member of the music group Haim, a music video by which opens the film).
Nor are those the only cast members with associations to the, in some cases historic, entertainment business. Haim’s sisters and mother play her sisters and mother in the movie. Look for Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, John Michael Higgins, Christine Ebersole, Maya Rudolph (Anderson’s wife), and John C. Reilly. Heck, Leonardo DiCaprio’s father is in the cast.
Several of them play characters based on real-life Hollywood personalities. Reilly, for example, plays Fred (Herman Munster) Gywnne. Cooper’s take on former Barbara Streisand beau Jon Peters gives him the most screen time of those representing famous people.
But these persons come into the story mostly singly, for short times, and without lasting effect on the young couple. Gary meets Alana when she is helping to organize photo-taking for a school yearbook. She is looking for something different to do.
So he comes up with something. Gary is an experienced child actor who takes Alana to New York with him when he flies there for an audition. We learn that he is friendly, level of mood and always looking for a business opportunity.
When he hears about water beds, he goes to work promoting a shop, staffed by his younger relations, that will sell the plastic mattresses (and will later act as a home for newly legalized pinball tables). He hires Alana to help with the shop and with the promotion.
He tries to get her an agent and some acting jobs. But they argue when she tells a casting director she would be willing to work topless. This demonstrates his romantic interest in her, though their difference in age makes their falling in love problematic. They each make the other jealous at times.
Then we get the Peters section of the story. He leaves them in Streisand’s home to fill up a waterbed during the height of the Arab Oil Embargo (so we know it’s 1973). Peters runs out of gas. The delivery truck runs out of gas. And Alana proves herself to be a particularly adept driver.
Then there’s the sequence when she has drinks with a character representing movie star William Holden who puts on an impromptu drunken motorcycle stunt at a country club. The story blocks exist almost in isolation.
Puzzled over her not-quite-romance with Gary, Alana decides to volunteer to work for a young candidate for the office of Los Angeles mayor. And her discovery about the unsatisfactory nature of serious adult life leads to the picture’s climax.
Still, there’s enough of that patented P. T. Anderson randomness about the events to keep the narrative feeling fairly fresh. For a superior example of the same story-telling technique, see Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 “Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood.” Anderson’s movie is more confined but still gets effects out of simple cinematic methods.