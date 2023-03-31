There wasn’t much industry interest in shoot-’em-ups like the John Wick movies before the first of them was released in 2014. It didn’t play in Manhattan. The film’s star, Keanu Reeves, was commercially over the hill. And besides, the flick hardly had a plot.

But there was something about the movie, about its style but especially about its forward momentum that gratified an audience Hollywood had been trying to entertain with comic book, super hero films. “Wick” was almost as fantastic as your “Thor” or your “Spiderman.” But it was a lot more direct in establishing the villains — guys who killed a puppy — and in giving viewers rough justice.

