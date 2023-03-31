There wasn’t much industry interest in shoot-’em-ups like the John Wick movies before the first of them was released in 2014. It didn’t play in Manhattan. The film’s star, Keanu Reeves, was commercially over the hill. And besides, the flick hardly had a plot.
But there was something about the movie, about its style but especially about its forward momentum that gratified an audience Hollywood had been trying to entertain with comic book, super hero films. “Wick” was almost as fantastic as your “Thor” or your “Spiderman.” But it was a lot more direct in establishing the villains — guys who killed a puppy — and in giving viewers rough justice.
The second movie in the series spent more time on the ridiculous hotel-owning association of pro killers, ruled by a “high table.” But it still had obvious bad guys, lots of them, toting guns and coming in small squads into Wick’s cutting radius. By then the first movie had become popular in TV showings — the same way Reeve’s “Replacements” had done. The third Wick movie was even more silly than fantastic, but it was still more fun to watch than were most of the movies offered to men 18 to 45.
Now we get “John Wick VI.” The story here continues the discussion of Wick’s deadly difference of opinion with the big wigs. Guys 18 to 45 don’t like big wigs in their own lives. So all “VI” has to do to establish the villains is introduce a ridiculously over-dressed French guy who resembles the Cincinnati Bengals’ John Burrow. This slicked-down weasel uses the full power of the high table to destroy the outfit’s NYC hotel, managed by Ian McShane (with new teeth), and to kill off a likable minor character.
The big wigs have decided that Wick and anyone who helps him shall be left without a place to stand. But it turns out his habitual code-following has earned him a surprising number of pals. Laurence Fishburne reprises his part and we see Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, and Shamier Anderson all play fighting partners of Wick’s.
Then there is extended scene after extended scene of fighting, shooting and killing. We begin with a passage of horseback pursuit, and move on to scenes in a traffic circle around the Arc d Triumph, on a long run of outdoor stairs, in an art display (note that no drums are hurt in this action), in a European disco, and, most effectively, inside a large Parisian house, deserted, where most of the action is filmed from above.
The fighting sequences are choreographed like Jackie Chan fight sequences, or like Fred Astair dances. Wick’s trademark black suit is apparently made of Kevlar. And, like several other significant characters in the film, he wears a vest. The fights are never Wick against the whole squad of attackers. They are about him fighting two or three men and immediately moving on to another, similar-sized squad of baddies.”VI” has a lot of pace, but not enough to blur the viewer’s ability to distinguish one sequence from another.
And then there’s a minor sort of surprise in the story’s denouement. But surprise isn’t what Wick fans are going to be looking for in this new movie. They want their hirsute hero to take the sort of risks their own circumstances won’t allow them to take, and to fight back against the movie’s representatives of big wigs everywhere. It’s not hard to understand the appeal of “John Wick: Chapter VI.”
For months and months, AMC theaters have shown an advertisement for movie-going that stars Nichole Kidman. It has been shown before feature films so often that lots of regular movie-goers, sick of the ad, automatically get up and head to the Gents’ when Kidman comes on the screen. Well, John Wick shoots so many people in his movies that I half expected him to off the advertisement Kidman before “John Wick VI” began to play. Maybe that’s planned for the Vth sequel.