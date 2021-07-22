Here is a mark of how ham-handed the latest movie in the “Purge” series, “The Forever Purge,” can be. One fairly obvious interpretation of the events is that people take to extremes any government approved action.
You may remember that these films started off being about an annual suspension of crime laws for 12 hours. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (or something like that), everyone was free to kill. Mostly to kill.
In “The Forever Purge” many citizens throughout the country go along with the purge. But they decide the 12 hour limitation is simply a suggestion.
So if in real life the government suggests, say, that potential emigrants won’t be held at the border, isn’t that essentially encouraging ad hoc Rio Grande crossing? That probably isn’t what James DeMonaco meant when writing this fifth Purge movie.
What he meant isn’t, of course, likely to be very interesting to movie-goers. Some of them will have forgotten that the Purge movies have quit being horror films and have gotten increasingly political. The third one, “Purge: Election Year,” was explicitly about the legally sanctioned killing of potential users of government “social services.”
The trick in the new movie is that rich Americans flee the never-ending killing in the U.S. to get to sanctuary in Mexico, where the wife (“Longmire’s” Kady, Cassiday Freeman) gives birth. See? the movie seems to ask. Isn’t that what’s going on now on the south border of the U.S.?
And of course the script doesn’t ask if its baby is automatically a citizen of Mexico. If it were, the implied comparison would be much closer.
The cast includes Freeman’s old cohort from the cable series, long-haired Zahn McClarnon, who played Mathias. The increasingly puffy Will Patton and Josh Lucas also take characters.
But that’s the rich Anglo family.
The point of view characters in the movie are a pair who sneak through a tunnel into the U.S. from Mexico. They are played by Ana de la Reguera (who is asked to explain how she became familiar with firearms) and Tenoch Huerta.
They tunnel in, get jobs, prove themselves super competent and, during the purge, lead their employers out, relying on road signs put up by sympathetic human smugglers. Yes, the world is turned upside down in “The Forever Purge,” and even series-founding DeMonaco can’t be sure his distopia is one that will appeal to politically sympathetic movie-goers.
People who simply show up to see the movie because they want new horror are going to find the movie only offers horror of a political kind. Which means its dull.
Still, there are some giggles in it. Purge riots have set El Paso ablaze while across the river (we see from a long shot) Ciudad Juárez is calm and peaceful. Then, too, the pathetic efforts of the Army can’t keep the purge down in Texas’s pre-eminent garrison town.
Oh, the world turned upside down. This romantic pursuit of political straw men drives us to wilder and wilder fantasies.