The fifth and — they promise — last Indiana Jones movie is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Now now. Don’t get het up. This isn’t a Bad movie. It isn’t going to do any harm to our memory of the series. And it does give us Harrison Ford one last time.
He’s terrific playing the mid 20th-century archaeologist whose trademarks are a wide-brimmed hat and a bull whip. The action in this film begins with Ford looking like Ford in 1981, when “Raiders of the Lost Ark” appeared on American movie screens.
Make-up, lighting, and retouch specialists must have spent a lot of time achieving the effect here. And Ford looks great for that first action sequence. We’re back to World War II here. And the professor is trying to stop German soldiers from moving treasures back into their homeland.
They are losing the war. In fact, one of the looters, the knowledgeable one, knows this is true and wants to get home, to do something to reduce the risk. Under orders, he takes a spear head onboard a departing train. Supposedly this is the head of the spear used to pierce Jesus’s side as he hung on the cross.
But Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) knows the spear head is a copy. He has also brought along something real and important — a sort of clockwork created by Archimedes, one with special scientific powers. I know. That doesn’t make any sense. But these movies are not documentaries.
An ancient artifact that Nazis want? Naturally Indy is hot on the trail. We get all the requisite train pursuit businesses we’ve known from all sorts of earlier films. But, then, the franchise has sold us old, cheap, attractive cinematic crud from its beginning. These are, after all, repro Saturday morning serials.
We meet Indy’s British right-hand man, played by Toby Jones. He will be the father of Indy’s goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of “Fleabag” fame). She shows up in the the movie’s second sequence, after her father’s death and her own emancipation.
Helena comes to New York City on the day Indy retires from college teaching, separated from his wife, with his son dead, and full of forebodings about the rising generation of students. This is July 1969. Neil Armstrong has just taken one small step on the moon. Outside there’s a parade going on.
Inside there’s another desperate struggle between Voller’s thugs (aided by a sort of Linc-ette gun woman) and our hero. Indy has half of Archimedes’s “dial” and knows how to find out where the other half resides. Voller wants to assemble the halves.
The good guys get away and run off to north Africa, where Helena’s true profession is made clear and where we meet her boy helper, an accomplished thief. Action sequence three takes place mostly in a Tangier hotel where Helena is illegally auctioning off archaeological treasures. And away they go, on a course plotted out on screen on a map, “Casablanca”-like.
These action sequences are not going to happen one right after the other in the way they did in this year’s “John Wick 4,” say. This is, again, more old-fashioned filmmaking. And yet the action goes on pretty well. The sequences are exciting.
Until the characters meet up with a man played by Antonio Banderas and go swimming underwater. Then the movie slows down, and it has trouble picking up its pace again during the long and complicated last reel action sequence.
Some fans won’t like the ending, either. But you know, it is like the ending to a ‘40s Saturday morning serial. Wasn’t that the original idea?