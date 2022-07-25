The Arts in the Park performance by Lanie Jones and the Spirits gave Midfest, the local multi-day music and comedy and art festival, a good anchor. As if the revived Ultimate Fakebook weren’t enough.
Jones is a singer and songwriter in the company of a kit drummer and a bassist. She has a wonderful voice, little girl-ish, but neither too sweet nor disingenuous. Her song lyrics tended to be either statements of simple optimism or, better, apparently free-associations of idioms and images.
She played an acoustic guitar, an electric arch top, a harmonica on a rack around her neck, Dylan-like, a five-string banjo, a uke, and in the evening’s acoustic finale, a bowed saw. Her best (and almost her only) instrumental solos were played on the harmonica. She also sang some sustained nonsense syllables, usually using an effects box on those passages.
Brian the drummer and James the bassist (who used an upright on a couple of numbers) did themselves credit with spare playing. Brian liked to use brushes and even mallets. And this tells you something important about the show.
This act was not intended to play dances or large outdoor venues. Lanie and the Spirits seem perfect for the Wareham end of the McCain series. Intimate clubs are their natural outlets. Talented and professional as this act was, they were playing in a venue they could not hope to dominate.
Nevertheless, they did entertain us. For 22 songs in two sets, Lanie gushed and warbled along, often taking the band’s dynamics way down before heading into her last chorus. While the arrangements were pretty consistent, the rhythms were not.
The songs were mostly some sort of folk music, but they could be folk rock, jazzy rolk, country, or even ‘30s pop. Lanie likes coffee. Brian and James would sing soft-formed harmony notes at appropriated places in some songs. And on every number the rhythm section would lope or lurch along in the background, keeping each song’s difficult balance.
Take, for example, the most familiar tune of the performance, Hank Williams’ “Cold Cold Heart.” It was a lurcher when Jones played it in three. Her voice had an extra warble to it here, and the effect of the treatment was to make this declamatory number a little eerie.
In a late song, soon after James the bassist had a mystery nose bleed, the group played a number that twice broke into a new, harder rhythm for a chorus.
In a way one could say Lanie Jones and the Spirit lurched from loud rock to much quieter folk. But the transitions were never jarring.
For the last number, Jones came down into what would be the orchestra pit if the band shell were an indoor theater. She sat on a chair near the end of the center row, and members of the audience came down to sit close to the action.
Brian brought the acoustic guitar down from the stage. And James, cleaned up, brought his upright bass down too. They formed up behind Jones, who took the saw’s handle between her thighs, held and bent the free end with her left hand, and bowed the flat, front end of the saw with a violin bow, producing that sound one sometimes gets out of a theremin.
The audience was delighted. You see, Lanie Jones and the Spirits were built to play intimate shows.