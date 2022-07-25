The Arts in the Park performance by Lanie Jones and the Spirits gave Midfest, the local multi-day music and comedy and art festival, a good anchor. As if the revived Ultimate Fakebook weren’t enough.

Jones is a singer and songwriter in the company of a kit drummer and a bassist. She has a wonderful voice, little girl-ish, but neither too sweet nor disingenuous. Her song lyrics tended to be either statements of simple optimism or, better, apparently free-associations of idioms and images.

