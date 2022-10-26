Its time to have some fun. To that end, I recommend the musical play “Head Over Heels,” the current K-State Theater production running through the 30th in Chapman Theater.
The cast is terrific. The on-stage band rocks. Director Jerry Jay Cranford's choreography delights. The score includes all the old Go-Gos' material--”We've Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” “Heaven Is a Place On Earth,” and others. “Cool Jerk”! Can you do it can you do it? And there's an entertaining background story about how the entertainment was assembled.
In 1580, poet, courtier, and soldier Sir Philip Sidney wrote a series of poems to amuse his sister, the Countess of Pembroke. Then he added to the manuscript and died overseas in a battle. The Countess assembled a version of “Arcadia,” which had somewhere along the way become a play. Shakespeare borrowed from it.
In 2015, a version of Sidney's play, “written” by Jeff Whitty and then substantially adapted by James Magruder, appeared at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, complete with most of the greatest hits of the late 1970s “New Wave” band. At first blush this may seem like a goofy mash-up.
Actually the musical has a lot of attractions, particularly in the K-State production. The superior local faculty duo of Voecks and Pinkston have given the show an amusing 70's look—think Cars, Billy Idol, and Dexys Midnight Runners.
And Madonna. The romantic hero of the play, a shepherd played by Drew Scrivner, spends the second act in disguise as a woman. He wears an Amazon's outfit, complete with a sparkling nose-cone bra that immediately makes one think of the Material Girl.
The shepherd is in love with one of the Arcadian ruling family's princesses (Catherine Stagner). The King (Jackson Berland) and Queen (Masie Dulitz) aren't having that match. The other princess (Chelsea Claussen) refuses all suitors. An oracle announces that the kingdom will suffer four crises.
So the King takes the whole court on a camping trip, hoping to escape tragedy. They are soon saved from a gigantic snake (well represented here), and little by little the final romances are established as the four threats are blunted.
And along the way the audience is treated to a dance lit by moving flash lights, a couple of admirable duets by Claussen and Annelise Mock, steady and spare playing by the five piece band, the apt deployment of the energetic chorus of ten, a routine involving a dirty compete-a-poem game, a three person lion, a replication of the cover art from one of the Go-Gos' albums (tu-tus on water skis), Stagner's memorable shoes, unfurling and numbered colored banners, and MTV details galore.
One of the reasons the Go-Gos' music is still remembered is that the group was (and still is) an actual dance band, actually playing their own instruments. Even the ballad subjects are delivered with that famous “beat” that, in the play, is the kingdom's greatest asset. Tempo, tempo, tempo.
The beat is so insistent and the company is so light on its feet that the audience just about has to be carried away to what Barney Fife called “a land of rhythm and pleasure.” It is difficult to imagine folks who wouldn't enjoy seeing K-State's “Head Over Heels.” This entertaining little musical is worth howling about.