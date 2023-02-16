In 2017, Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudaikis were in a terrific movie called “Colossal.” I was reminded of it when I watched M. Night Shyamalan’s new scary movie “Knock at the Cabin.” Both of them are based on a philosophic party game that appeals to young adolescents.
It goes like this: one participant is asked by another, “Would you do this (murder a stranger by remote control or sacrifice your mother or something like that) if by doing so you would do this (save your hometown from a tremendous fire or end all wars or something similar)?” Usually the comparison is set up so that one has to choose to accept the personal sacrifice.
In “Knock at the Cabin” the parties asked to accept a sacrifice are the three members of a family vacationing in the woods of Shyamalan’s Pennsylvania. The adults are young homosexual Caucasians who have adopted a Chinese girl. She’s 8 now and has had surgery on the defective lip she had when she was adopted. Are any of these details significant to the story?
She is out collecting what she calls grasshoppers when she is approached by the large and tattooed Leonard (former pro wrestler Dave Bautista, who we also know as one of the “Guardians of the Galaxy”). He is a second-grade teacher from Chicago (again, significance?) who calmly and almost apologetically explains, first to Wen and then to her fathers, the necessity of their making the significant choice.
Leonard and three others (one of them played by Rupert Grint, formerly Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies) break into the cabin and take the family members prisoner. The four visitors are strangers to each other who have all had visions. The visions drew them together and got them to corral the family.
The family members need to know that strange and deadly things have begun to happen out in the real world. Tidal waves. Bizarre plane crashes. For some reason, the captors are convinced that the family can stop the carnage by killing one of their own. The two dads struggle against this conclusion. Then one at a time the captors themselves die. Will the family accept the unsupported conclusion the visitors had come to?
There really isn’t anything more to the movie than that, except the family’s decision (unexplained) and the playing of the annoying KC and the Sunshine Band hit, “My Boogie Shoes.” As cinematic post-apocalyptic threat, “My Boogie Shoes” makes “On the Beach’s” “Waltzing Matilda” seem eloquent.
But more importantly, the movie doesn’t explain the tragedies or the visions or the family’s relationship to events. So it is a little less satisfying than it would be listening in on 14 year-olds talking at a party.
And the new film is a lot less satisfying than was “Colossal,” just five years ago. As you may remember, it is told from the point of view of the Oregonians whose late-night visits to a playground cause the appearance of giant monsters in Seoul Korea. The older movie is much more about its perspective and about human response to odd phenomena than is “Knock at the Cabin.” The characters are much better made, too.
This is no shot at Bautista, who does an admirable job here. Grint isn’t in the movie much, but he and the two female members of the visitors squad are fine in their roles. The dads seem pretty formulaic, and little Wen isn’t much better. But this isn’t a movie about its characters.
What “Knock at the Cabin” is about, I’m not sure I found out. But I did leave the theater thinking I need to see “Colossal” again.