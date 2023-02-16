In 2017, Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudaikis were in a terrific movie called “Colossal.” I was reminded of it when I watched M. Night Shyamalan’s new scary movie “Knock at the Cabin.” Both of them are based on a philosophic party game that appeals to young adolescents.

It goes like this: one participant is asked by another, “Would you do this (murder a stranger by remote control or sacrifice your mother or something like that) if by doing so you would do this (save your hometown from a tremendous fire or end all wars or something similar)?” Usually the comparison is set up so that one has to choose to accept the personal sacrifice.

Tags

Recommended for you