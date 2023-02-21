One had to be happy to have the Purple Masque Theater up and running again with a student production. But it has been dark quite a while, beginning during the days when all was dark and the world was terrified by a virus.

This theater in West Memorial Stadium is broad and shallow. No seat is far from the stage. It does have funny acoustics that the folks at K-State Theater were learning to adjust for when the big lockdown began.

