One had to be happy to have the Purple Masque Theater up and running again with a student production. But it has been dark quite a while, beginning during the days when all was dark and the world was terrified by a virus.
This theater in West Memorial Stadium is broad and shallow. No seat is far from the stage. It does have funny acoustics that the folks at K-State Theater were learning to adjust for when the big lockdown began.
The new show, running last weekend, was Caryl Churchill’s “A Number.” This was originally produced in 2002 in London’s Royal Court with Sir Michael Gambon, who may be your Dumbledore, as the father and Daniel “007” Craig as the son. Dolly the sheep had just been cloned, and the subject of cloning was much-discussed.
Playwright Churchill has written topical plays before. She is probably best known for “Top Girls” and “Serious Money.” The former has been staged over and over again around the world since its first West End production in 1982.
“A Number” is a smaller scale play. It runs just shy of an hour and uses only two actors, though the younger one plays three versions of himself. The father, Salter, never leaves the stage.
A little at a time we learn that Salter’s wife, the boy’s mother, committed suicide when the child was only two. Perhaps in part because of his father’s emotional reaction to the death, the son, Bernard, is confused and troublesome by age 4. Salter has had him institutionalized.
But not before he commissions the boy’s cloning. He raised one of the clones, “B2,” but apparently “the doctors” made several other copies who went out in the world in other ways. The first scene is a talk over chess between Salter and B2, who has discovered his origin.
If B2 is docile, even depressed, Bernard, the original son, is angry. His father rejected him and had him cloned. He shows up in scene two, and ends up threatening to kill B2. In scene 3 we are back to dad and B2. The cloned son has met Bernard, is now angry himself with his father, and decides to get away before Bernard can attack him.
Bernard is back in scene 4. Scene 5 introduces Michael Black, another of the clones. Salter encourages him to tell personal details about his supposedly happy private life. But M.B. seems unable to think of anything personal to tell, suggesting that he may be essentially hollow.
The K-State production had pace and some good staging ideas. It was hampered by that sound problem the theater has. And, then, one missed the paper programs that would have identified the actors and the off-stage contributors.
But the production did give us a shot at seeing a later Churchill play, one that was very highly regarded when it was first produced—in fact, it won the Evening Standard award for best play of 2002.
The production also gave us a chance to get back into the campus’s newest theater. And to take another step in what seems now likely to be a long struggle to get the performing arts back to where they were before the government lockdown.