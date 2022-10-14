There is a new and, again, supposedly final unit in the “Halloween” series of mad slasher films. One wishes one could summarize the main events in this American cinematic institution. As silly as the whole thing was, it had legs, and ticket-buyers found the early movies scary and the later ones collectible.
But the relationship between the movies is incoherent. Heck, “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” doesn’t even have Michael Myers, the mask-wearing, knife-wielding murderer of the films, in it. Paul Rudd and Busta Rhymes were important to specific films in the group, but only to one film each.
Donald Pleasence, who played the psychiatrist, disappeared, came back, and was replaced by Malcolm “Ultra-violence” McDowell. Rob Zombie re-made the original movie and all the other 21st century “Halloweens” used that movie as their background, ignoring all the 20th century entries.
Besides Myers, about all that has held the set of films together is their title, their setting on the last night of October, babysitting, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Her character (and, we see in the new film, Myers) have been allowed to age as the series has gone along.
Why should anybody go down to the 13-plex and pay $15 to watch this most recent “Halloween” movie in the vast Omni-Max auditorium? Not to get any sense of completion from the franchise. Even if this is the last new “Halloween” movie (and I’m betting on pre-quels), this movie doesn’t actually explain anything we didn’t already know about the murders.
Michael Myers was apparently already mad when he killed his sister, before the action in the very first movie began. We learn nothing new about his motivations, his methods, or why he limits himself to killing during trick or treating in Haddonfield Illinois.
The only reason I can think of for seeing this movie is to get a gander at its costumes. They are a new low. They do the opposite of flattering the characters. What’s happened to Hollywood craft?
“Halloween Ends” is about Laurie (Curtis). She was a teenaged babysitter in the first movie.
Laurie has spent most of her adult life trying to catch that rascally killer, and she has failed. But at the behest of law officer Frank (Will Patton again plays this deputy) Laurie has been writing a book about her experiences.
Doing so has made her consider suicide. Meanwhile Frank has been learning the Japanese language. He invites Laurie to go with him to Japan to see the cherry blossoms.
This basic choice is even put into a speech: will she choose “suicide or cherry blossoms”?
While she is writing, she takes note of a local boy who has accidentally killed a brat he was baby-sitting. First she introduces him to her grand-daughter. Then Laurie notices that the boy’s eyes sometimes look like Michael Myers’s.
That never really gets explained. Neither does the carving on the support for the bridge teens push the babysitter off of. Nor do we learn why Michael seems to gain strength when he wrestles with the boy. Nor what the prejudiced nighttime radio DJ means to the story.
This last figure at least gives the new film a reason to revisit music that series originator John Carpenter wrote for the first movie. Now, three guesses what the music for the ending credits is?
You’ll probably guess. Or else you won’t care. And that’s sort of the way with “Halloween Ends” in total — either you could guess what happens or you just don’t care.