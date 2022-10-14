There is a new and, again, supposedly final unit in the “Halloween” series of mad slasher films. One wishes one could summarize the main events in this American cinematic institution. As silly as the whole thing was, it had legs, and ticket-buyers found the early movies scary and the later ones collectible.

But the relationship between the movies is incoherent. Heck, “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” doesn’t even have Michael Myers, the mask-wearing, knife-wielding murderer of the films, in it. Paul Rudd and Busta Rhymes were important to specific films in the group, but only to one film each.

