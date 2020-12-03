This announcement may make it seem as if we’ve skipped back in time a decade or more, but there’s a new Jackie Chan movie in town. Old Jackie may not be as physical or as comedic as he used to be. But in “Vanguard” he is probably physical and comedic enough.
Chan is the Fred Astaire of Hong Kong karate movies, the choreographer and dancer whose touch and posture are so well-known that movie-goers will recognize him from just a snippet of action shot in silhouette. He is graceful and imaginative, but instead of Astaire elegance, Chan has a wonderful sense of humor. As a movie star, he is irresistible.
The biggish budget “Vanguard” needs him. Without him, it is too much like late ‘60s Bond movie imitations, even shallower than the original and without any sort of heft at all. “Vanguard” is a spy movie. It is about a seemingly independent, international quick-strike operation run in London by Chinese fighters.
So, “Vanguard” is, as a metaphor, the partisan threat China faces as it moves to absorb Hong Kong. Nations are not mentioned in the movie. Oh, there is a U.S. Navy ship that is the object of an attack by what seems to be “The Islamic State.” But there are no references to religion in this film. And the police of Dubai provide most of the force fighting the terrorists during the last reel.
Action is also set in London (referring to Hong Kong’s history) and in what is probably an African city. At any rate, it resembles Timbuktu. But a Timbuktu that has been expanded, perhaps in part through the use of some of the special effects that make the African lions behave as if they were one character’s pets.
At any rate, in all of these locations, members of the Vanguard team biff black-wearing gunmen working for a sheikh. The sheikh is angry with the U.S. The WOBs’ captain has eyebrows that hang under top lip of his eye sockets.
There are several young and attractive Asians we watch as they fight and shoot and drive during meetings with the bad guys in black. One of these young heroes falls for the crusading journalist daughter of a rich man who used to work for the sheik’s father. The baddies grab the rich man (and, for a while, his daughter) as they try to get hold of wealth the sheikh should have inherited.
The sheikh wants to use the gold — and it is gold, in a ludicrous form — to swap for weapons he can use against the Stennis, a U.S. aircraft carrier which arrives in the Persian Gulf. Most of the film’s action sets this attack up by showing the kidnapping and subsequent negotiations and tracking.
Along the way we see a lot of Chan-style action, though most of it is demonstrated by the younger actors. Jackie mostly acts as the boss of the Vanguard operation. But he does go along when the fighters deploy, and he does get in a little kicking and ducking and sliding.
Still, watching “Vanguard” is nothing like watching “The Drunken Master” of 1978. In the best of Chan’s films, he is the visual center of things, not a make-weight.
Besides, “Vanguard” is actually just a cobbling together of familiar ideas from other cinematic sources. The squad picture. The slow motion approach. The surveillance by drone. The remote control doors to secret hiding places. The thin dialog. The romantic gesture. The pursuit down the raging river. And so on, including this time an interesting New Weapon — the flying skateboard.
Still, “Vanguard” moves along well enough, and it can be sort of funny. Besides, it will please two completely different kinds of movie fans — those who beg for foreign films (this one is mostly in Chinese with subtitles) and those who just want kicking and driving and shooting. Its wonderful when one film can satisfy both the snobs and the yahoos.