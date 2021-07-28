Henry Golding, a Malaysian actor we know from “Crazy Rich Asians” and “A Simple Favor,” is pretty good in the new movie “Snake Eyes.” Then, too, the sets look nice. Not as nice as the sets in last week’s horror movie “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.” But pretty good.
Otherwise the news about “Snake Eyes” is not propitious. Its story is a version of ones familiar from decades of kung fu movies. Its dialogue is eye-rollingly bad.
There is no sex or comedy in it. The action scenes are all-too-often shot from too close in, as if to keep the movie-going audience from seeing what’s actually going on. And its villain makes Dr. No look like a reasonably realistic representation of a human being.
Poor Golding plays the title character. His father was murdered up in Oregon when he was a boy. Now he is seeking the man who did the killing.
In Los Angeles, he takes a job working for a boss named Kenta. Eyes is butchering fish in a factory when he is called to a meeting. Kenta gives him a gun and tells he to kill another tall, lean anglo-east asian, Tommy.
For some reason, in the first of the movie’s half-dozen head scratching twists, the story has Eyes refuse to shoot Tommy. The two of them escape from the factory and go to nearby docks. Later we find out that this was all a set-up, that Kenta had asked Eyes to get Tommy into a boat there. Why?
Once they shake their pursuit, the two lanky dudes fly on a private jet to Tokyo. Tommy’s clan, a bunch of ninjas, lives there. They agree to take Eyes in if he will first pass the three “Tests of the Warrior.”
The tests require Eyes to be calm, not skilled. Much of the movie is spent in unreal conversation scenes bridging the unlikely action ones. As if to remind us that this is silly stuff, our heroes ride off to their battles on electric motorcycles.
In the early 1960s, Mattel made a plastic device — the Vrroom — that fit on bike handlebars and made a sound like a revving engine. The e-hogs in this picture need vrrooms. Without them the cycles sound like golf carts.
There are some computer-generated giant anacondas in the movie. There are two young women in the movie, one a representative of world-domination corporation Cobra and one (Scarlett, played by Samara Weaving) an agent of the good guys, organized as The G.I. Joes.
See, this is another one of the movies made in consultation with toy-maker Hasbro (who probably couldn’t get permission for the Vrrooms). There were two earlier G.I. Joe movies.
But unlike the equally ridiculous Transformer films, the G.I. Joe series hasn’t become a massive international money maker. “Snake Eyes” is the start of a new series of these films.
So maybe this movie will perform disappointingly at the box office. Maybe Golding won’t be wasting additional time on movies based on toys. He might get a couple of more parts in less silly films, and we might find out if he can actually act, or if he only looked good in “Snake Eyes” in comparison to what else went on in the movie.