Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid” was first produced 350 years ago. Revival versions of plays that old are usually altered considerably when they are put on for contemporary audiences. And David MacKay, the director of the current K-State Theater production, has adapted the French play fairly freely.
But to MacKay’s credit, this is still “The Imaginary Invalid.” It is still about a rich hypochondriac, Argan’s incompetent doctors, Argan’s scheming second wife, and a servant’s plan to save Argan’s daughter’s romance. Oh, it makes Angel, the daughter, more cynical than do most versions of the play.
And both the treatment and Dana Pinkston’s costume design help make the medical advisers even more absurd than is often the case. But the K-State production, part of a 400th birthday celebration for the playwright, still tells the same basic story. And still gets laughs.
Because “The Imaginary Invalid” is a funny play which has always amused audiences. The current version has Kathy Voecks’s good early ‘60 kitsch set (with paintings of pills and a “Visible Man” lamp). The wallpaper matches an interior camo outfit worn by a spy character.
The production also features a talented and well-rehearsed cast, the members of which work diligently to keep the tone of the entertainment inflated. How else are they to put over the farcical events of the story?
Argan (Morgan Boyer) expects to die. So she wants to use her older daughter, Angel, to help her secure treatment from a trio of related medical quacks. Argan wants to force Angel to marry one of them (Dr. Sam, with a light blue yarn poof on the top of his cap).
But Angel has already fallen in love with an improviser named Celeste. She comes into the house pretending to be an internet technician, an exterminator, and finally a music teacher.
While she and Angel and Argan’s savvy and sassy practical nurse Toinette (Ana Vasquez) are conspiring to get around the old man, he is being asked by his second wife, Beline (got up like female impersonator Devine) to sign a legal document that will transfer his money to her.
Then Doctor Diaforus, his goofy son, and his brother Dr. Purgeon (master of a much-in-demand “turbo” enema machine) arrive at the house. How will Toinette save the situation before Argan signs the transfer?
Her method involves another identity swap and a dramatic sham that traps one villain.
The production introduces contemporary details to maintain its tone. The internet “assistant” Alexa figures as a character.
There’s a reference to a fairly recent TV commercial: “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” One of the characters announces that she is “demi-sexual,” which, on the production’s first night, probably should have gotten a bigger laugh than it did.
There are also comments about the high cost of drugs. But some of them are probably 350 years old. Which is one of the points of the whole exercise: what was true and cruel and funny then is still funny today.