The “Lord of the Rings” movies, the Harry Potter movies, and the “Star Wars” movies were so commercially successful that Hollywood found the money to try, once again, to turn Frank Herbert’s fantasy and science fiction novel “Dune” into a movie series.
If only they could hit on the right cinematic approach, look what they stood to gain. And director Denis Villeneuve has produced a creditable version of the first half of the first half of the novel. It is called “Dune Part 1.” There will almost certainly be “Part 2,” and there is apparently at least one other related movie in the works.
But this doesn’t mean you have to rush out and see Part 1, which is ponderous at best. Unless the much honored Timothée Chalamet is your ideal action hero and you have a yen to watch giant sand worms wriggle through the Sahara, I think you can safely sit this round out.
You’ll miss a few interesting things that way, admittedly. Villeneuve gives the audience some epic pictures, mostly of sand desert. Some of the equipment is kind of amusing, for example the helicopters with horizontal pairs of insect-like wings.
The 3-D photography is superior, though as always one gets some murk from the 3-D glasses. And the movie manages to establish the relationships between the major characters, though it is less successful at showing how the doctor and the academic and Charlotte Rampling’s character fit in.
The relationship between the Emperor and the evil Harkonnens (led by characters played by Stellen Skarsgård — good luck recognizing him — and Dave Bautista) is not made clear. Nor is the reason the villains left the “spice” rich planet before the Emperor sent their mercantile antagonists, the Atreideses, there.
But one can see that the Atreides, led by their duke (Oscar Isaac), land on the sandy planet Arrakis to take over the collection of a mineral called “spice.” It is used as a hallucinogenic drug to help long-haul space pilots.
Before our heroes can get settled, the Harkonnens come up with a plan to attack the settlement. It takes about an hour and a half to get to the beginning of that attack, but the last hour of the film has action at about the rate we usually get it in similar movies.
Except for the Duke and the chief Atreides scout, the oddly named Duncan Idaho (played by Jason “Aquaman” Momoa), there aren’t a lot of likable characters in the film. Javier Bardem is very effective on screen, but he isn’t a personality for whom one feels immediate sympathy. Rampling is supposed to be spooky, and is.
Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, who plays the scheming Duchess, are utterly believable as son and mother. They look alike. Neither of them moves muscles in their faces unnecessarily. She probably has the broader shoulders.
Their characters become central to the story as we move out of the lengthy set-up and into the fighting and treking. So if you decide to wait to see if there is a second half movie, remember that the new duke, “trailing” off a drug with effects like peyote, and his chilly mom are going to be the feature characters.
On the other hand, if you like giant, unlikely monsters and willowy action heroes, and if you have two and a half hours to kill, “Dune Part 1” may be just the spice your week needs.