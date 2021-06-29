The sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” a forgettable but entertaining 2017 action comedy, is the new “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” Ryan Reynolds, Selma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson are back.
The movie isn’t bad. It is a scattered action-picture send-up (usually parodying the Bond movies) which mimics Reynolds’s shambling, free-association comedy style. I enjoyed it.
But I spent several minutes while watching the picture trying to calculate Hayek’s age. It turns out the dyslexic mother is 54. Look at her face in this movie and try to convince yourself she is as old as 30. Incredible.
The ageless one starts the action by grabbing professional bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), the fellow who protected her husband (Jackson) in the first film. Not that Bryce and killer Darius Kincade got along together.
Somebody is trying to kill each of them — I was never clear who all the attacking powers represented. But this means the action starts early and rarely lets up.
Bryce has been seeing a psychiatrist, and therapy gets made fun of a little. His bodyguard license has been suspended — imagine that every kind of occupation has official oversight — and so the whole movie becomes an assault on the central character’s faith in formal systems and institutions.
Lots of us are tired of the drive to formalize rules, and Freudian therapy seems, at best, silly. So a certain percentage of the movie-going audience will be with the movie here.
They will also sympathize with the married couple’s desire to have a child. The Kincade’s are trying, but a wound Darius suffered while on the job may have rendered him impotent.
Probably folks who, fashionably, abhor family, religion, and violence are the same guys who like therapy and other methods of making all official and billable. So the movie has ready-made sympathizers and detractors.
But here’s a twist one would think all movie-goers would like: Antonio Banderas has been cast as the ruler of Greece. He’s a sort of a king, whose costumes are compared to Liberace’s. And those of us old enough to remember the spangled pianist will laugh about that.
Banderas plays the head of the bankrupt state as if he were Groucho running Freedonia as Rufus T. Firefly in “Duck Soup,” the greatest anti-war movie of all time. Our Spanish villain here is angry with the European Union for economic “austerity measures.”
Less comic, and so less successful, are a group of Interpol agents (including homesick Frank Grillo) who are trying to keep Greek agents from drilling into some sort of junction box and thus blowing up economically significant parts of all the EU countries.
And then, to make the story way too complicated to ever make any sense, we have cameos by Richard E. Grant and Gary Oldham, Morgan Freeman as Brice’s step-father who is himself a bodyguard, and an anti-Brice and an anti-Darius.
Meanwhile the action and explosions go on non-stop, with Hayek and Reynolds getting off a joke line every time the volume needle slips off peak. And then there’s a just anti-climax. What more do you want?
Well, usually we want either stories that are less busy or are spread out so that we can follow the events. But you know what? Reynolds’s jokes are pretty much as random as is the story of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” And he’s pretty funny. Don’t you think?