It seemed appropriate that the headliner at last Friday’s Arts in the Park show was named “Pink Fuzz.” Rock historians among us may remember that Paul Revere’s dance band went pop and then, in 1969, tricked some hip L.A. radio guys into playing their new record by calling themselves, temporarily, “Pink Fuzz.”

The performance we heard from Denver’s Pink Fuzz (who was here for the annual Midfest series) and the opening act, MHK’s own Headlight Rivals gave us tastes of several sorts of Rock music. Pink Fuzz didn’t every sound like the band that gave us “Kicks.” But they did play Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” and they referred at times to lots of other known bands including The Gin Blossoms and Ultimate Fakebook.

