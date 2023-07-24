It seemed appropriate that the headliner at last Friday’s Arts in the Park show was named “Pink Fuzz.” Rock historians among us may remember that Paul Revere’s dance band went pop and then, in 1969, tricked some hip L.A. radio guys into playing their new record by calling themselves, temporarily, “Pink Fuzz.”
The performance we heard from Denver’s Pink Fuzz (who was here for the annual Midfest series) and the opening act, MHK’s own Headlight Rivals gave us tastes of several sorts of Rock music. Pink Fuzz didn’t every sound like the band that gave us “Kicks.” But they did play Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” and they referred at times to lots of other known bands including The Gin Blossoms and Ultimate Fakebook.
The evening began with Headlight Rivals on stage. The trio was joined, after a few songs, first by Pink Fuzz’s guitarist John Demitro and then by local guitarist Dave Spiker. Not that the sound of the band changed greatly. Guitarist Eric Kleiner did the singing. His cousin Kris Kleiner found ways make drum phrases out of sixteenth notes. And the bassist was Seven Black, The mix wasn’t ready, and we couldn’t hear Black’s vocals.
Even E.K.’s guitar solos were held a little bit back. It was easier to hear the shape of the material. The Rivals managed to re-establish the mid-song stall we had heard during earlier ‘23 Arts in the Park shows. The dropped stanza completions are apparently just idioms of this Rock sub-era.
Singer E.K. varied his sound and emphasis, bringing sophisticated variation to HR’s sound. The solos were brief. Headlight Rivals was amusing.
Then Pink Fuzz took the stage. It is another guitar trio featuring relatives. Kleiner’s sister LuLu played a Rickenbacker bass (without much audible click) with the band and sang lead on maybe forty percent of their songs. Drummer Forrest Raup could be quick—Metal drumming continues to be influential. But Raup could play more conventional lines, too.
PF got closer to ‘66 through ‘69, San Francisco-inspired Hard Rock than has anybody we’ve heard in the outdoor series this year. LuLu’s voice is a couple of steps higher than Grace Slick’s, and she used the extra top end well, though not exactly in contrast to the grittiness of the band’s sound.
It wasn’t essentially gritty. It was a platform for brother John’s guitar pyrotechnics. And though they included sound effects (especially feed back), they weren’t there to demonstrate virtuosity. He was referring to the past as he made wild colors for the entertainment of the crowd.
Pink Fuzz has played in Manhattan before, and the “Press” association may be why they were with us for Midfest. Usually this festival of the performing arts emphasizes area acts. This year it began on July 20 and ran three days. Shows were scheduled for Mosaic Church (near The Chef), Finn’s Pub, Auntie Mae’s, and the Press, in what used to be the Ag Press building on Yuma. And on the stage of the Norvell in City Park.
More than 20 individual acts performed. And talk about diversity, the Thursday night show included Lisa Jean Bellydance and the Starfire Dancers, Grupo Esencia Kansas, Maday, Grateful Dudes, and Wayne Goins’s Jazz trio.
But those of us who only heard the Friday night concert in City Park still got a tour of some of the abiding influences of popular music’s last six or seven decades. Yet both Headlight Rivals and Pink Fuzz were doing original things with some of the flavor of what’s gone before. So there was fun to be had here. Long live Rock.