“What’s the name of that funny cancer?” Hugh Grant’s character asks in the new Guy Ritchie movie, “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.” Mr. Romantic Comedy is playing an international crime coordinator. And he’s playing him using Michael Caine’s voice.

So Grant is close to climbing up the curtains in this film. But the cast also features Audrey Plaza, who is similarly funny if not so much over the top here. And the inclusion of these two in the cast—as well as the great Cary Elwes and Josh Hartnett playing a version of himself--allows Jason Statham to play his lead character without gesturing wildly to point out the jokes.

