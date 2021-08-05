The new movie “The Green Knight” is based on one of the great pieces of literature written in Middle English, that version of our language in use between about the time of the Norman Conquest and the death of Elizabeth I. “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” belongs to that period.
Its a pretty good story. During court Christmas celebrations in Camelot, a huge warrior appears and offers a challenge to the knights of the Round Table. The mail-wearer who accepts the challenge will use the visitor’s battle ax to hit him. Twelve months later that knight must then ride north to seek out the partially-vegetable knight and to receive an answering blow.
Young Gawain, nephew of the aging Arthur, accepts the challenge. With one swing he beheads the visitor, who then gets back on his horse, reminds Gawain of the second half of their deal, and rides off.
This makes an impression. Obviously a knight who can live after having his head chopped off is fearsome. But when the next winter comes around Gawain finds his way through dangers to the neighborhood of the Green Chapel. He stops for three nights at the mansion of a wealthy host.
The host challenges him, too. Each day Gawain will lounge around the place while his new friend goes out hunting. Each night they will exchange what they each gained that day. The host brings back game.
Gawain gives the host kisses in return, without telling him he got the kisses from his hostess. But he doesn’t mention that the lady also gave him a green belt which supposedly protects the wearer from being killed.
Then, about Christmas, Gawain goes off to his rendezvous. The Green Knight welcomes him. He begins to swing his ax at Gawain’s neck, but the target flinches. Same the second time. On the third the ax gives Gawain a minor cut.
Then the Green Knight reveals himself to be Gawain’s erstwhile host. He has been testing chivalric honor at the behest of the sorceress (and Arthur’s step-sister) Morgan le Fay. The nick he got was for not telling about the belt.
The new movie “The Green Knight” began with that story. But probably because writer and director David Lowrey is hazy about how stories work, the film sprawls, featuring head-scratching character doubling by Alicia Vikander and by Sarita Choudhury and two long anti-climaxes, one of them of the variety of fake flash-forward known to readers from “Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge.”
Lowrey’s intention seems to be to show rich images. And this he accomplishes, though viewers don’t know what to make of the blasted landscapes, the c.g. fox who eventually speaks, the mute and blindfolded old woman, the battlegrounds littered with corpses, St. Winifred’s cottage, odd skulls appearing (and disappearing), and such like.
What’s that building burning in the upper right corner of the screen when Gawain awakens in the bordello in the film’s first scene?
This movie gets into muddy boots to walk all over Gawain’s claim to relative moral purity, the existence of which the original story sets out to prove.
But “The Green Knight” is only a conscious attempt to refute the notion that anything in the English-speaking culture can be Good.
It isn’t, like Robert Zemeckis’s 2007 “Beowulf,” a relativist reversal of a great national poem made to suit momentary political ends. Still, one doubts “The Green Knight’s” images will satisfy ordinary movie-goers. They’ll probably think the whole thing was a trick to make them feel stupid.
Which it probably is.