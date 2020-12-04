The new movies continue to find their way into the local 13-plex. And as the theater is currently open just Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, fans are going to have to pay attention or risk missing something they’ll want to see.
For example, there’s “Freaky.” Here’s a slasher movie with about equal proportions of gore and comedy. It begins, as horror films often do, with a high school misfit. This one is named Milly.
Want it or not, viewers are given a light psychological explanation of Milly’s unpopularity, her mother’s drinking and her cop sister’s brusque efficiency — Dad died last year. Why this explains their behavior I was never sure, but “Freaky” wants to do things common in horror movies, and this sort of excuse for character weakness is pretty much conventional.
Then the movie, directed and co-written by veteran Christopher Landon, gives us a small town (Blissfield, where the lettermen wear Blue Valley jackets). On some autumn nights, the town is visited by a serial killer. He offs his first four teens before the titles.
He’ll kill 11 or 12 altogether. He is imaginative in his selection of methods. He freezes one girl to death, although viewers may wonder why there is a human freezing chamber in an American high school.
Perhaps the top stomach turner of his methods is running a bullying shop teacher over the blade of a table saw. The instructor is not the only bully here. There are even more bullies at the high school than there is in the ordinary contemporary horror movie.
So let’s check off the scary flick road-rally checkpoints that “Freaky” goes by. Slasher. High school. Outsider teen. Pop psychology. Deaths near an annual event, in this case football homecoming. Odd methods of killing. References to a historic curse (associated with a magic Aztec dagger). A long denouement with a plot reversal.
Then throw in references to specific earlier movies. The slasher is locked out of a bathroom and plunges his knife through a door panel, “The Shining” like. And so on. It may be that most of these are references to “Happy Death Day” — another Landon product — the school mascot costume, for example.
Just as the superior “Happy Death Day” uses the story trick from “Groundhog Day” (one day lived over and over until a problem is solved), “Freaky” is based on the “Freaky Friday” idea that two characters exchange bodies. Milly, cut by the dagger under the full moon, swaps bodies with the slasher, a big fellow played by Vince Vaughn.
Vaughn is responsible for much of the fun here. He plays both his characters well and gets more comedy out of the scheme than do the other actors. Oddly, he plays the teen girl without much overstating her effeminacy.
Many of the movie’s non-Vaughn jokes have to do with a prancing male friend of Milly’s and with references to homosexual affection that, surprisingly, drove some giggling ticket-holders to being loudly revolted. I was surprised both that Landon played so frequently with this issue and that the young women toward the back of the house were so repulsed by it.
I wouldn’t have guessed they would react like this if I had not watched the movie with a crowd.
“Freaky” is intended to be comic, of course. But it isn’t as funny as “Happy Death Day.” It is more of a conventional horror film with Vaughn thrown in. When Milly’s outcast friends disguise Vaughn (who is then playing Milly) with a Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rogers mask, that may be the highlight of the film.