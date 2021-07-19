Elexa Dawson’s trio to came to the band shell in City Park as part of the Arts in the Park series. Knowing that the band has also sometimes included Manhattanite Peter Oviatt, one is reminded of the local connections in Brothers in Brass, the first act to play a show on the stage of the Larry Norvell this summer.
Not that this was Dawson’s only association with our area. She is a Citizen Band Pottawatomie, and her heritage came up several times during her between song discursions. All hail Louis Vieux.
There were also some references to Kansas City, and when one of the early songs included a chant in an American Indian language, some of the older auditors thought about Brewer and Shipley’s “Witchi-tai-to.”
Dawson has a fine, a notable singing voice, and she can get a little gravel at times. In certain parts of her range and leaning into some melodic phrases, she favored fellow Okie Reba McEntire, though without the swooping sustain or the Country frills.
Dawson’s vocals, and the second line ones sung by hand-percussionist Melissa Tastove, entertained the listeners. As did the electric bass playing of Kelby Kimberlin, whose solos ornamented perhaps half the band’s 22 numbers.
Their show was give us as a “folk” act. Early on Dawson mentioned her participation in a celebration of Carol King’s “Tapestry” LP, and the City Park show, though it had its folk elements, is better characterized as like King’s solo music.
Which means the songs tended to be ballads — not literally slow and weepy, but down tempo certainly — and that the lyrics were more introspective than aggressive. One expected a little commentary before each one of the tunes —this was that sort of show.
Luckily Dawson was warm and likable as a master of ceremonies. Kinberline and Tastove, then, never spoke to the audience. Apparently most of the group’s material was written by their chord-strumming lead singer.
She was responsible for maintaining the rhythms of group songs. The second or third most common rhythm patterns used was a light funk, actually a soul music pattern here introduced and kept up by the guitar line.
The bass in this group is a solo instrument, primarily, and Tastove’s tiny maracas, single conga, and three-quarter moon tambourine were often nearly inaudible. The group’s sound was muddy early but got better by the end of the first set.
The audience was invited to participate a couple of times. But this was a very relaxed Arts in the Park audience, perhaps in part because of the kind of show they were attending. Participation was friendly.
What else could it be given the circumstances? Dawson’s group wasn’t trying to drive us to anything. They were there to accompany what turned out to be a very nice, light evening for July in MHK. One doesn’t stand on one’s seat and stomp and scream as one listens to music from the “Tapestry” genre.