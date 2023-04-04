K-State’s dance program gave a signal recital last weekend in McCain Auditorium. This semester’s concert was advertised as “Reflections.” This may not be exactly the right word to suggest the mingling of genres that was the evening’s primary feature.
Ballet, modern, tap — characteristics of each of these was present in several of the show’s seven performances. Oh, maybe tap got a little boost, because guest choreographer in residence Karida Griffith Walker has apparently emphasized it in some of her work. She was responsible for two of the most engaging pieces of the evening.
And Julie Pentz, the dance faculty’s regular proponent of tap, invented a couple of the dance performances. Hers were a little more conventional. “Hide and Seek” in the first set gave us nine dancers, one dancing while seated on a wheeled stool. The dancers developed the ideas as trios, in solos, and in full group unison.
Pentz’s “Heart” wasn’t really about tap, though one could imagine how tap conventions influenced some of the planning of it. “Heart” was a series of fairly lengthy solos, four of them, with hand-off gestures that were sometimes little choreographed duets. Then all four of the dancers returned to the stage for some recapitulations of the striding diagonals and the circling that had marked solo passages.
Walker’s “The Night-Out Swing” was a narrative piece, with the four performers (each wearing one sparkly item of clothing) doing some preparatory ballroom moves, most of them in solo action, before the quartet headed out of the dorm room for the evening. This was clear story telling, cleanly danced, and attractive.
Her other piece was the surprise of the evening, a dance for seven young women (each wearing yellow) who appeared much of the time in an arc. After unison movement we got a few brief solos and then a last section that grew out of the movements of a leader. The music here was a Dallas String Quartet version of something by Coldplay, and it worked well in this vaguely valedictory dance. Not much pure tap here.
Nor were Stephen Loch’s two pieces rigidly modern. “A Part of Me” returned to a favorite feature of K-State Dance program concerts, musicians on stage. Here snare drummer Jack Johnson added emphasis to Evan Chapman’s recorded “Buttonwood” as four dancers first reacted to drum signals and then fell back into more abstract movements.
Loch’s “There Once Was a River” used 13 dancers, eight in full, ankle-length skirts and five in vests. We saw a version of this in last fall’s program concert.
The key and memorable element was the towing of one skirt wearer behind a line of skirts knotted together while her partly unclothed fellows tried to pull her loose from the vest wearers.
Kate Digby’s contribution to the program was two passages, apparently sequential, from a longer project called “Search for Simurgh.” Simurgh is Iran’s mythical bird, but the dance itself was about the deployment of nine dancers, young women in print shorts who return to a couple of characteristic repeated movements and a couple — like the whole group on their backs with their limbs in the air — which set up specific passages.
This sample was intriguing. The full dance will be performed at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 on Saturday, April 8, in the luxurious new Purple Masque Theater in the south end of West Memorial Stadium.