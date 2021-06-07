June 4th’s Arts in the Park performance was interesting for all sorts of reasons. For a fair-sized portion of the crowd of hundreds, this was the first live music performance they had attended in 15 months or more.
That the crowd was large was a great relief to those of us who like to watch things on stages and screens. Maybe the government lock-down has not managed to kill the performing arts altogether, which is something we’ve feared.
On the first Arts in the Park night, we got to hear some music, brush away some bugs, and watch the little kids dance out in front of the stage. It was as if the last year and a half hadn’t happened.
Another reason the show was particularly interesting was that Brothers of Brass, the busking nine-piece brass band from Denver, had Jacob Herman as their drummer. Jake is a Manhattanite. He played a chrome snare drum which hung from a strap as if it were a parade drum.
And he played well and won the audience’s applause. Late in the show Aliyah Stevens, the area’s musical multi-talent and a Jake Herman coeval, got up on stage with a trombone for a couple of guest numbers. Are there musical instruments she can’t play?
Herman and other members of the band remembered former member Krishnaswami Azad, another former MHK resident, who died on May 20. Azad had been the other drummer in BOB, the one responsible for the bass drum and cymbal work.
Herman and the new second drummer were joined on the band’s back line by a sousaphonist. The front line, not including Stevens in the figuring, was saxophonist Armando Lopez, three trumpets, and two trombones.
The line-up recalls Trad Jazz ones in New Orleans. And perhaps the most completely successful of the performance’s 19 songs were the two closest to NOLA music, including an effective “I’ll Fly Away” played in Azad’s memory.
But Brothers in Brass is not primarily devoted to “Saints” and street funeral processionals. Ordinarily their songs recalled the Average White Band’s 1974 hit “Pick Up the Pieces.” The front line would (usually in unison) play a melody backed by the rhythm section.
Then there would be individual solos or duels and vocals that established one sentence (“I’m just doing my job”) and repeated it, inviting the audience to join in.
Perhaps the tempos and rhythms were too alike, through the show.
But we did get a ballad or two (one which shifted into the band’s usual walking rate as it went) and a little Latin seasoning.
Several of the soloists had amusing ideas. Lopez referred to both “Wade in the Water” and “Summertime” in his spotlit efforts. Trombonist Khalil Simon played a one-note solo. Meanwhile the band’s tuba went dancing along largely independent.
I’d never seen a band playing in this series go around the crowd with a tip bucket, but then that’s the kind of act this improvisational, loose-limbed band is. They may be good buskers, but they are buskers. Putting the references to the recent death aside, this was a jaunty, happy show. Oh, yeah, a bit of politics sneaked in for a moment when the band did a song with the recurring line “Black lives matter.” But that was the extent of the topicality.
This may not have been a show like any other we see in the series at the City Park band shell this summer. But it was nice to see Jake Herman and Aliyah Stevens again. And Brothers in Brass got the summer of 8 o’clock Friday night shows started. At last.