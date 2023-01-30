The newest movie named “Fear” was made during the virus lock-down period. The characters refer to it and seem to be genuinely concerned about catching something from one of their seven friends while they are all staying at a haunted “lodge” in northern California.
Which makes the movie something of a time capsule. Watch this, lest we forget… There may not be another good reason for watching “Fear.” With its indy feel and its modestly recognizable cast, this is a horror movie that fails to be scary.
As the story begins, writer Rom (Joseph Sikora — he of the geeky haircut) wants to get his inamorata Bianca (Annie Ilonzeh) out of their isolation at home. He hopes to propose marriage during the trip and also to celebrate a new book deal. Seven or eight of the couple’s old friends meet them at the Strawberry Lodge, built a hundred years ago in a spot near where California gold was found in 1849.
Turns out this is a haunted building. Eventually the visiting males will discover a circle of stones in the cellar and a set of 1900 era photos, with captions, representing female-led rituals and supernaturalism. This makes about as much sense as the scheme behind a famous indy horror movie, “The Blair Witch Project” (1999). Which is to say, no sense.
The friends become isolated in the building, partly because some authority in the outside world has suggested there is a new virus strain, and they are terrified of get the virus. Terrified. But before they separate, they all have a slug from a bottle of wine given them by the lodge’s proprietor, who then decamps.
The wine is hocused. The friends have hallucinations, either because of their sips from the bottle or because they’ve caught the new virus strain. They get, or think they get, strange symptoms — nose bleeds, hair balls they pull out of their own throats and so on. When the fluttering reception on the TV allows them to hear news of the rest of the country’s reaction to the new virus, one of the girls drives off home.
She’s lucky. Then she doesn’t have to follow the rest of the action in this movie, which is cursed by dim lighting, dim dialogue, and sound that seems to come into the auditorium from a source behind wadded felt inside a cardboard box. And then the camera man has a habit of filming upside down. Oh, yeah. “Fear” makes one value big-money Hollywood productions.
To clean up the story the movie offers us, it turns out that the supernatural power is trying to suck human souls down through a “portal” to hell. It operates, most of the time, by getting the hallucinating friends to commit suicide. Their methods are related to fears they confessed in an odd passage fairly early in the film.
As they die, they are shown close up in harsh colored light. There are clichés deployed in an attempt to scare the viewer — I mean, Mathew Modine’s daughter Ruby is drug backwards while on her stomach. Five years ago every horror movie featured that action bit.
There’s a lot of cutting back and forth between two settings here, and sometimes we cut back to the friends’ childhoods (when they developed their specific fears) or to old witches rituals. But what one remembers after seeing “Fear” is how much less interesting and scary the corridors of the Strawberry Lodge are than those Kubrick showed us in “The Shining,” which seems the obvious source of the idea.
So there isn’t much to say in the film’s favor. But it does remind its viewers of what America was like in the first few months of the most recent coronavirus pandemic.
The wildness of some folks’ fears have already, it seems to me, passed out of the national consciousness. Your grandkids may see this horror movie in History class.