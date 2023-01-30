ENTER-FEAR-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

Annie Ilonzeh, left, and Joseph Sikora in “Fear.”

 Tribune News Service

The newest movie named “Fear” was made during the virus lock-down period. The characters refer to it and seem to be genuinely concerned about catching something from one of their seven friends while they are all staying at a haunted “lodge” in northern California.

Which makes the movie something of a time capsule. Watch this, lest we forget… There may not be another good reason for watching “Fear.” With its indy feel and its modestly recognizable cast, this is a horror movie that fails to be scary.

