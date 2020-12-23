There’s an old joke about the even older Agatha Christie play, “The Mousetrap.” A taxi driver has three times in one day picked up an American passenger who didn’t tip.
The third time, the rider wants to go to the theater where “The Mousetrap” is still running. Spoiler alert for those of you planning a vacation in a post-virus lockdown London. When the passenger leaves the cab and heads for the theater door, the empty-handed driver yells out at him: “The detective did it.”
The new film “Fatale” uses that same hoary old gimmick, though not really for surprise. The movie also owes a considerable debt to “Fatal Attraction” and a number of other movies we’ve seen — ”Body Heat” comes to mind.
However, there are some original things in Deon Taylor’s new film. Oscar winner Hilary Swank gives her Seattle detective character several layers of creepy. And there are sex scenes in the film. Not that the sex scenes are successful or that we’ve never seen sex scenes like these before. We used to see them all the time in PG-13 movies.
But it is sort of original to have a new film with any sex scenes at all. The movies have no sex in them anymore, perhaps partly to protect them from Chinese government censorship. It is sad to think that we can only see what the Chinese government thinks is acceptable, but that’s where things stand these days.
“Fatale” is very much marked by its maker’s ideas of luxury living. Sports agent Tyler (Michael Ealy of the blue eyes) and his perfidious wife live in a nearly vacant house that looks right out of the pages of Architectural Digest in 1972. He drives a sports car he couldn’t park at any 7-Eleven in Seattle.
And the poorer — but still well-off, as she can afford frequent trips to Vegas — Det. Quinlain lives in a similarly spare-furnished apartment that looks like a loft of the sort popular in the early 1980s. She has met and bedded apologetic Tyler in Sin City.
Then, back in Seattle, she has been assigned to the case when someone breaks into his chilly-looking home. Tyler is uneasy about seeing her again. Quinlain plows on.
She shows him that his wife has a recognizable lover. Tyler has an ex-con cousin. Quinlain has a vicious, politician ex-husband who is keeping her away from her little daughter. And from then on the action (if I don’t overstate the physical movement of it by using that name) is almost all predicated on one of the character’s secret plans.
Despite the fact that viewers will be able to guess almost all the later turns in the story, the movie’s second half is considerably stronger. Which only serves to make the predictable ending more disappointing.
Among the film’s biggest problems is that none of its characters is likable. Tyler’s mother, who offers him completely ordinary-seeming advice that is meant to be life-changing, is the only character in the movie whose conduct we don’t deplore. So what fun can there be in the working out of the plot’s problems?
I came away from the movie thinking more about the aspirational, and at the same time utterly unattractive settings than I did about the characters. To whom is the soul-less world of retro glass-and-steel architecture an obvious symbol of professional success?
Maybe the Chinese censors see life that way. The London cabbie would have way too much sophistication.