“Fast X” is, if I’ve counted correctly, the XIIth movie in the now utterly out-of-control “Fast and Furious” series. These are super-hero films with supercharged engines instead of super powers. This one tries to bring back every recognizable character who has ever been in the series with only Lucas Black excepted.
He was the star of the third Fast and Furious movie, “Tokyo Drift.” Many action movie fans like that one best. It is the one that is least unintentionally funny.
Humor has a real part in the popularity of these goofy movies. And the actors who have maintained their senses of humor while developing their parts —especially Tyrese Gibson and, in the new film, Jason “Aquaman” Momoa — have come off best.
Meanwhile the leader of the series’s “family,” Vin Diesel, has demonstrated an unnerving ability to play straight right through the complicated conglomerations of cliches that make up the plots off these films. What’s Batman’s superpower? He’s rich. What’s Dom Toretto’s? He can make sentimental and nonsensical speeches about “family” without breaking up in laughter.
To be fair, “Fast X” is a more entertaining movie than was “F9,” not that this is a strong recommendation. One assumes that “X” is the first half of a two-parter. This is the way series have signed off ever since the Harry Potter films. Unfortunately, the story in “X” is so incomprehensible that we may not know how “XI” concludes it.
The action is all set off by Dante Reynes (Momoa, playing campy) who is seeking revenge for the death of his crook father in the 2011 movie “Fast 5.” Not only are Dante’s methods vastly expensive and indirect (how does bombing the Vatican get back at Toretto?), but he also seems to be able to make allies of old enemies on the fly. And without his collaborators gaining anything.
Moviegoers may want to take pen and paper along with them to a showing of “X” so that they can keep track of the name actors in minor parts. Pete Davidson, the will-o-rhe-wisp of no marked talents. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, free from his XFL for the time being. Gal Godot reprises her nearly speechless part from an earlier film.
Brie the lightning rod Larson shows up to be scandalously mis-lit. Charlize Theron. Helen Mirren. Rita Moreno. No, I’m not fabricating a fictional cast list. Jordana Brewster is in the film for about three minutes. Jason Statham. John Cena, without his purple cow.
Obviously, that’s too many characters for one movie. So the script splits them up, sending them to foreign cities one after another, so fast the on-screen titles announcing the locations only just fade before we’re off to another town —Rome, London, Rio! An underground prison in Antarctica. L.A.
Everybody everywhere seems to either be into a James Bond level criminal mastermind reality or into a south California street racing one. There is one thing about this series that deserves attention: it has always been about male adolescent tastes in ways taboo for other films. Women are mostly there to be seen. A good muscle car is the hero’s best friend. And the action doesn’t pause for talk.
Good. That we like. Movies actually for an audience, any audience — those we admire, even if they are cape and cowl movies for nerdy shut-ins. Too often today’s movies and other entertainments are made for other reasons than to entertain a real audience.
We may wonder at how easily the audience for the Fast and Furious movies is entertained. But at least someone seems to like something that’s showing in the multi-plex.