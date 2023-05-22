“Fast X” is, if I’ve counted correctly, the XIIth movie in the now utterly out-of-control “Fast and Furious” series. These are super-hero films with supercharged engines instead of super powers. This one tries to bring back every recognizable character who has ever been in the series with only Lucas Black excepted.

He was the star of the third Fast and Furious movie, “Tokyo Drift.” Many action movie fans like that one best. It is the one that is least unintentionally funny.

Tags

Recommended for you