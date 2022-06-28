The new movie “Elvis” does a good enough job of recalling the biographic events that it will provoke some thought about what Mr. Presley’s career “means.” But first viewers will have to get over seeing Tom Hanks made up to look like a melting Broderick Crawford.
Hanks is playing Col. Tom Parker, the secretly Dutch promoter who managed Hank Snow, Eddie Arnold, and finally the King of Rock and Roll. Co-writer and director Baz Luhrmann, himself a celebrity, has split the film’s point of view so that its story is told by Parker but is mostly about the Memphis truck driver.
This perspective seems to give Luhrmann some trouble. The story is initially told by Parker who then disappears except as a person Elvis deals with. The movies ends with on-screen text about Parker’s later years, not a very organic method of story telling.
Still, “Elvis” is a lot of fun to watch. It has Luhrmann’s way with music. It is a visual kaleidoscope, as decorated as a carefully worked cowboy belt worn over a sequined jacket. And it manages to get to most of the important points about Elvis Presley’s life—his impoverished youth, his loving family, his rise to fame (though it does cut Sun Record’s Sam Phillips pretty much out of the picture), the controversy over his sexy dance moves, his Army service, Priscilla, his movies, his “come-back special,” his long Las Vegas residency, and so on.
Luhrmann and Hanks have given us a truly creepy Parker. Meanwhile, Austin Butler gives us a likable and young Elvis, one with a lot of charisma even if the portrayal doesn’t have great depth.
The rest of the cast is strong playing briskly-sketched characters—an unbelievable B.B. King, a good Hank Snow, Little Richard, Bill Black and D.J. Fontana. They are mostly around as set dressing. The film’s African-American characters often have friendly advice for Elvis. His family is just around to suffer.
Luhrmann has made a special point of Elvis’s reaction to the murders of Martin Luther King Jr. and of Robert Kennedy. But the singer’s response is to include a couple of socially conscious numbers in his rollicking oldies repertoire. Probably in this the King responded as entertainers should to news issues. But maybe his actions were less than some contemporary fans (including the film’s director) might have liked.
“Elvis” suggests that Elvis was so frustrated by the limitations on his career made necessary by Parker’s gambling addiction that he became a womanizer and stepped up his recreational use of drugs. Which is sad.
But the movie isn’t a tragedy about our hero’s fatal weakness. It is a melodrama, colorful to the limit, sensational, active, and quick cut almost to the point of giving us two and a half hours of Hitchcock’s shower scene. If it were less effective, one might say the editing was done with a blender.
Butler doesn’t have Elvis’s voice, but he does a good job of establishing what he can do and then taking his singing risks later in the story. And the proof of Luhrmann’s mastery is that he all but avoids the ballads, keeping the tempos rocking. Its easy to enjoy Elvis’s catalog here, from “That’s All Right Mama” through “A Hunk of Burning Love.”
And after all, aren’t we looking for easy enjoyment when we turn to the Elvis Presley? Or to Baz Luhrmann, for that matter.