The new movie “Don’t Breathe 2” is entertaining, in some ways an improvement on the original film, but like its forerunner it unintentionally raises all sorts of questions in the viewer’s mind. For example: Is any film character who kills a dog just automatically irretrievable?
Here’s another: How long can we go on blaming the bulk of lower economic and educational class crime on methamphetamine? How long does a speed freak live? Surely they’re all dead by now.
And most importantly: How much punishment can a human being take without being knocked out of action? Half the guys prowling around in “DB2” have been shot or knifed, have fallen a floor or more onto a hard surface, have wandered through a room filled with fumes from botanists’ bombs, have had their nose and mouth super-glued together, or something similar.
As you may remember from “Don’t Breathe,” huge areas of Detroit have been largely deserted. These are “mean streets” where the impoverished and the secretive hole up in decaying buildings. One of these fellows is a blind man named Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang).
Norm (inevitably a former Navy Seal) kept the rich girl who had killed his daughter in his ramshackle house. He impregnated her in order to get a replacement daughter.
Young scavengers who had heard the older man had money on the premises discovered the girl when they broke in. He fended them off. In the process the girl was killed. So Norm was still out a daughter.
Between the films, he and his Rottweiler visited the site of a meth lab explosion and found an infant girl. Norman takes the girl home, names her Phoenix, and raises her almost in secret. Phoenix is told her mother is dead.
When “Don’t Breathe 2” begins, Phoenix is eleven, and lonely. Running around Motown is a doctor, who specializes in illegal organ transplants. And Norm swaps plants raised in his green house for canned groceries and staples.
Phoenix, out helping with one of these exchanges, is recognized by her real ne’er-do-well father--they both have shocks of white hair in the same place on their heads. Dad is the leader of a club of thugs who sell meth. They find out where Phoenix lives and kill Norman’s dog. See? Speed and dog killing. Soon Norman will have a chance to kill Dad’s dog, but he won’t do it.
The rest of the movie is about Dad’s gang’s assault on the difficult-to-kill Norm and about action in a derelict hotel which, indoor pool and all, serves as the drug sellers’ headquarters. Director Rodo Sqyagues keeps the events moving along pretty well.
He and Fede Alvarez (who directed the original movie) have packed their screenplay with lots of unexpected—and sometimes stomach turning—acts of violence.
The new “Don’t Breathe” doesn’t have the unity of place that helped the first pic in the series. But it has everything else a suspense movie fan needs to be entertained. That is, so long as the fan has a strong stomach.
And so long as they aren’t tired of crime movie’s reliance on meth cooking, aren’t much concerned about how much punishment the human body will take, and recognize that the guy who kills the dog is the villain. But, then, probably most Americans know this last.