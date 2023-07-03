Four quick notions before we get to the discussion of Dreamworks’ new animated film “Ruby Gillman, Teenaged Kraken.”
First of all, it is beginning to seem as if Dreamworks, once the possession of Steven Spielberg, David Geffin, and a pal of theirs, now exists primarily as a maker of kids’ animated films. “Shreck,” “Minions,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and so on. They do have a live-action horror movie coming out this summer. The “studio’s” 2022 movies were “The Good House” and “Easter Sunday.” Remember those?
A young relation of mine attended a showing of the “Kraken” movie along with me. She slept all the way through it. But she sleeps on a schedule and not when she’s bored. So maybe her review isn’t “I slept all the way through this.”
The idea of the Kraken or of Krakens may have been popularized by the two “Clash of the Titans” films, to which we owe the deathless expression “release the Kraken.” But Victor Hugo used these mythical monsters and Jules Verne did. And the idea of a Kraken originated in Norway, making the use of it by Greek gods in “Clash” particularly funny.
And, then, “Teenaged Kraken” is yet another animated princess movie. But a harmless one. Ruby does get what she deserves, like Cinderella. But the girl sea monster has to struggle for her reward. She’s more “Little Engine That Could” than Cinderella, and thus more American.
One more thing: when did we stop using “the” in front of the word “prom”? The English may have to accept a lot of imported American English idioms, but occasionally they get their revenge. As in “car crash” (we always said “car wreck” before the Beatles suggested the change). And “went missing” instead of “disappeared.”
But to get to the film proper, “Ruby Gillman (note the joke in that name), Teenaged Kraken” is no great kids’ movie, but it will entertain the family for 90 minutes. The computer-generated animation shows us a 15-year-old girl who wants a date for prom at her school. She’s got a target. But both she and he are reluctant to risk refusal.
When her would-be beau falls into the ocean, Ruby goes in after him. She saves him, but the salt water turns her into a “giant Kraken” (from here on the two words are frequently paired. Under water she discovers that she is of royal Kraken blood, and that she has an inherited duty to help people in trouble in the sea. And also that mermaids are the great enemies of giant Krakens.
There are sub-plots. A standard sort of ship captain keeps warning the town’s populace about the sea monsters. Ruby’s uncle shows up for reasons not entirely clear. And Ruby’s trio of cafeteria table buddies hang around to keep the dance narrative open.
The relatively light story rolls along. The voice actors are fine — Toni Collette makes a fine mom. But Jane Fonda doesn’t sound at all right as Grandma Kraken. No threat to her.
Still, mediocre animation and one poor casting choice are not reason enough to dismiss this pleasant film. Nor is Sarah’s having napped as the movie played.