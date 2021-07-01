Topeka’s Departure recently came to Manhattan’s City Park band shell as part of the Arts in the Park summer series. The show was amusing, and even the sky seemed to want to join in toward the end of the musical festivities.
You see, the five-piece band (guitar, kit drums, bass, keyboards and singer) was doing AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” a 1990 song. The tour to promote the album on which it appears began with a show in Bramlage Coliseum. So it was fitting that this song first played in MHK should be part of “Departure’s” performance.
It also was fitting that we saw lightning for the first time that evening as the band got the song started.
But this show had lots of echoes associated with place. Departure’s sound, itself a major subject for consideration, owed a lot to Topeka Prog bands of the 1970s, including Bluebeard (who played as part of this series years ago) and the White Clover version of the band Kansas.
The band we knew as Kansas played in the park, albeit in the Wefald Pavilion building, which I think of as the skating rink. Departure played a pretty good “Carry On My Wayward Son” during its show.
That was one of the earliest songs they played. It may be that the Turtles’ “Happy Together” and Simon and Garfunkle’s “Hazy Shade of Winter” were the only 1960s songs they did, so one might quibble a bit about whether Departure was, as billed, a “classic rock” band. Was “Maybe I’m Amazed” released in the ‘60s?
They played another ‘70s song, Head East’s “There’s Never Been Any Reason,” the number with which Manhattan dance band Black Frost closed its last job in City Park. It may be that every other Departure number was 1980 or later.
Which is fine. There is plenty of good rock after 1980, and Departure played lots of good old tunes originated by Boston, Journey, The Cars and Queen. But can we have “classic rock” without the First Wave British Invasion bands, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, and so on?
Wouldn’t it have been fun to hear vocalist Amber Linderman take on “Somebody to Love” instead of Jefferson Starship material?
Hearing was only part of the deal at the Departure performance. They had on stage lights and fog besides their very carefully “produced” (by Kevin Fross, off-stage) electronic sound that was more Pet Shop Boys than Pet Sounds.
The drums were electronic. There were no instrument amplifiers on stage. And the group sounded as if they were forcing about as much through the system as the speakers could enunciate.
Departure kept up a quick pace, and sometimes they sounded as if they were so fixed on progressing that then didn’t distinguish individual lines of music — even the hard changes were less violent than one might have expected.
But these are quibbles. Everyone but the drummer sang lead on at least one song. They sang well. They played well. They did memorable but not over-worked songs from all sorts of bands: Arrowsmith’s “Love in an Elevator,” for example.
So the fair-sized crowd that ignored vague weather warnings to attend the Friday evening show had a good time. And those who want to see Departure again toot sweet only have to wait for the annual Fourth of July show in Wamego.