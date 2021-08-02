The Hoover Opera House in downtown Junction City is a wonderfully comfortable place to hear a little music. We recently lounged in the orchestra section to hear the first live show performed in that auditorium since the expiration of the virus lock-down.
The musicians were the Quebe Sisters, out of Dallas, a veteran touring act with as much talent as experience. The three singing and fiddling sisters were supported by a string bass player (Daniel Parr) and a guitarist (Simon Stipp) playing a vintage Gibson arch top.
Theirs was a relaxed show, steady and engaging and vaguely familiar in a comfortable way. Grace had jammed her index finger, but she still played along with her sisters on more than half of the hour and a half set’s two-dozen songs.
And of course she sang. Bob Wills Swing music may have gotten them into the business, but they sang all but a couple of the numbers on their well-mixed program.
Besides Wills’s sort of late Swing, they played Western music, some Jazz, and even a little Country.
Well-rehearsed, they ran almost effortlessly though songs that featured solo singing and harmonies, violin solos and unison playing, and through a little bit of good-natured chat that seemed entirely in keeping with the low-key tenor of the evening. They never talked long.
The risky playing in the performance was done by their sidemen. Stipp had a dandy first-half solo and Parr became an audience favorite, lunging for his bow to play oddly enunciated solos in the middle of songs. Then his duet with Hulda on a smokey Jazz number later on showed him both as an imaginative and competent player but also as an energetic sort of Big Bad Wolf.
After that number we heard a slow waltz with Sophia taking the lead, a shared-up hoe down, and a very nice “Its a Sin to Tell a Lie.” The crowd was not satisfied.
For an encore the quintet played something called “Roly Poly,” brief as most of the numbers had been. And we all left the refurbished and now re-re-opened hall feeling we’d had a nice evening of music.
Among the memorable individual performances was the first “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” I’ve ever heard sung entirely by women, murderous Okie Spade Cooley’s “Shame on You,” a stripped down version of Gene Autrie’s “Lonesome Road,” later recorded by Frank Sinatra, and a dandy “Across the Alley From the Alamo,” the spritely Joe Greene song.
There’s a U-Tube video of the Quebe’s singing this last, by the way. “Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone,” the second song of the evening, was also a highlight, as was “Trouble in Mind” with its notably active fiddle solo.
Local readers will do well to check with area theaters to see what they are offering.
McCain, most years, entertains us a lot. But there are attractive shows performed at Wamego’s Columbian, Salina’s Stiefel, and in Kansas City and Wichita (Yoakem this October, for example).
And let’s not leave Junction City’s Hoover off that list. Sometimes they get something like the Quebe Sisters, an act that was musically just perfect for the house.