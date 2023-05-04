Exorcism movies are to the general run of horror pictures what gangster movies are to crime films. They are related to the larger group, but their pay-off is different. Exorcism movies please their audience with ritual and with the larger significance of their issues.

A new Russell Crowe movie, “The Pope’s Exorcist,” is a worthy inclusion to the list of films about priests flushing demons from humans they have possessed. It also stars Franco Nero, Vanessa Redgrave’s husband and the star of the original “Django” (1966). Nero plays the ailing pope.

Tags

Recommended for you