There are action pictures, obviously, and then there’s a sub genre of them that multiplies the number of plot reversals and the number of significant characters. Oh, and these “Two Days in the Valley” action pictures have comic moments.
An example movie is currently playing at the local multi-plex. It is called “Cop Shop,” because almost all the action is set inside a large, modern Nevada jail located, for some reason, way out in the country.
Inside are nearly ten badge-wearers, two hit men, a federal informer, and a mouthy drunk. The informer, Teddy, is played by Frank Grillo. One of the killers is Bob, played by Gerrard Butler.
The most important of the cops is Val (Alexis Louder in a burr haircut). The more comic hit man is Anthony, played by Toby Huff. He enters the remote prison disguised as a delivery man bringing someone birthday greetings in the form of Mylar balloons.
There are also a policeman there who is supposed to be auditing the evidence locker for the resident sergeant, Val’s mentor. Among the other badge-wearers is one who practices quick draws with our heroine, who wears an old-fashioned .45 in her hip holster.
See? Old West meets new. The new west includes bullet proof interior doors, roadside casinos, and lots of wireless communication. Viewers might think this last would help bring a quicker end to some of the movie’s wilder action.
The events begin out on the road where Teddy, who is being pursued by Bob, abandons a bullet-riddled cop car he has swiped, finds Val breaking up a parking lot melee at a remote casino, and sucker punches her. He is trying to get arrested, figuring he’ll be safe in jail from Bob.
Maybe not. The contract killer manages to get himself thrown in the same clink by acting drunk and driving his car into a Hi Po vehicle. Once he’s in, the “smart” phone he left with the officers at check-in turns into smoke bomb, starting up the first of the jail house’s personnel scrambles.
Val notices that Teddy has been arrested many times but never taken to trial. Why that seems an odd circumstance in the contemporary America, I didn’t understand. But her suspicions are aroused even before she sees that Bob has escaped from his confinement.
The movie’s action gets going with the arrival at the jail of Anthony, who sings Curtis Mayfield’s “Freddy’s Dead” from the original “Superfly’s” soundtrack. Using the balloons for a screen, he offs a number of other characters before anyone senses there’s any danger.
When things slow down for the story explanations—this is after Anthony wounds Val—we learn that Teddy has been working for the FBI. Thus the excused felonies. But now one of the criminals whose businesses Ted’s information helped damage has put out an “open contract” on him.
Anyone who kills Teddy can collect the money. This is why the two professional killers have arrived independently to get him. Ironically, though, one of the hit men is the subject of a second “open contract.” To collect, his murderer will have to take his head to Chicago.
So there’s a little “Pulp Fiction” and “Good Fellas” flavor to this quick action story. Luckily there is even more comedy to savor. Implausible stuff, “Cop Shop,” but good fun for action and crime picture fanciers.