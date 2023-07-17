Members of the larger-than-usual crowd at Arts in the Park July 14 learned that Paramount is an ‘80s repro band. We heard them cover about 30 hits from that decade, maybe all of them “anthems” with big, melodramatic arrangements, “shredding” lead guitar, and lyrics known to millions.
The quintet started off with Van Halen’s “Jump” and ran through frequently truncated but recognizable versions of big numbers by The Scorpions, Styx, Def Leppard, White Snake, Journey, AC/DC, and a number of others readers can probably name for themselves. If you have a favorite Rock song from the 1980s, Paramount probably played it and in doing so sounded quite a bit like the original recording.
The Kansas City based group features singer Eddie Light, an energetic master of ceremonies who coaxed more dancers out of the grandstand than we’ve seen in a couple of years. Light may have begun to go hoarse by the end of the non-stop two-hour show, but his voice seemed to be overtone heavy, so it was difficult to tell.
He was sometimes relieved of lead vocal duties (if only for a high Steve Perry phrase) by keyboardist and rhythm guitarist John Depperschmidt from Springfield, MO. The lead guitarist was Nevan Truan from Gorham, Kansas. In the evolving mix, we eventually heard that he is quick and knows the conventions of the decade.
Hays native Brent Normandin was the bassist. He and kit drummer Kevin Rome provided a dependable launching pad for Light, Depperschmidt, and Truan.
The band moved quickly (usually) from song to song. Light took to encouraging the audience to sing along, and we seemed to know the lyrics. And to respond to the singer’s and Truan’s enthusiasm with some of our own.
Some of the song picks were happy ones. Journey’s “Anyway You Want It” still sounds pretty good after all these years. And Light was right that the women in the crowd liked Rick Springstein’s “Jessie’s Girl,” though it did seem just outside of the group’s stated purview. If they did “Pour a Little Sugar On Me,” they also played “Rock of Ages” (Gunter, glieben, gloten, globen,” to you, buddy).
The band travels with its own p.a. and sound man, but in the tradition of the Norvell Band Shell in City Park, the show’s sound started out a little murky. Perhaps some of that was ‘80s keyboard sound, but we really didn’t get to hear the lead guitar above the mix until fairly late in the evening.
Then, too, some of the songs have been played to death on the radio. Or at your Prom—remember “Don’t Stop Believing”? And there were some well-regarded acts missing from the band’s repertoire. Where were the Smithereen’s songs? Isn’t “A Girl Like You” an anthem?
Still, the audience seemed to enjoy itself. A couple of times Light went down into the crowd with his cordless mic (another ‘80s detail). He would pick out a bench, would sit wrapping an arm around an ordinary audience member, and would sing a verse before moving on.
Then, too, we were happy because it was a beautiful night. After the dramatic rain that afternoon, the seats just about had time to get dry before the show. And the heat the national press is reporting? They should have been in City Park, MHK, the night Paramount took us back to a cooler age.