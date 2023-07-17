Members of the larger-than-usual crowd at Arts in the Park July 14 learned that Paramount is an ‘80s repro band. We heard them cover about 30 hits from that decade, maybe all of them “anthems” with big, melodramatic arrangements, “shredding” lead guitar, and lyrics known to millions.

The quintet started off with Van Halen’s “Jump” and ran through frequently truncated but recognizable versions of big numbers by The Scorpions, Styx, Def Leppard, White Snake, Journey, AC/DC, and a number of others readers can probably name for themselves. If you have a favorite Rock song from the 1980s, Paramount probably played it and in doing so sounded quite a bit like the original recording.

