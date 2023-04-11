A decent sized and enthusiastic crowd showed up for last Thursday’s local performance by The Commodores. This funk band from Tuskegee, Alabama, has the sort of fame that appeals to McCain Auditorium series ticket-buyers — or at least to the slightly older members of that audience.

You’ll know at least some of their hits: maybe not “Too Hot Ta Trot,” but “Easy (Like a Sunday Morning),” “Brick House” (an odd female fan favorite), “Three Times a Lady,” and the later “Night Shift.” This last song was made after the departure from the group of lead singer Lionel “I had an awesome dream” Richie. The current group did all these songs and several others.

