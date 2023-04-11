A decent sized and enthusiastic crowd showed up for last Thursday’s local performance by The Commodores. This funk band from Tuskegee, Alabama, has the sort of fame that appeals to McCain Auditorium series ticket-buyers — or at least to the slightly older members of that audience.
You’ll know at least some of their hits: maybe not “Too Hot Ta Trot,” but “Easy (Like a Sunday Morning),” “Brick House” (an odd female fan favorite), “Three Times a Lady,” and the later “Night Shift.” This last song was made after the departure from the group of lead singer Lionel “I had an awesome dream” Richie. The current group did all these songs and several others.
William King, one of the founders, remains with the band. He sang, played trumpet, keyboards and guitar, and introduced the others. King was joined, in front of the five piece band called “The Mean Machine,” by his longtime collaborator J.D. Nicholas and by younger Cody Orange. Orange is the son of veteran Commodore singer, songwriter and drummer Walter Orange. One of the band’s guitarists was Cody’s twin brother.
The band is (rightly) proud of its heritage. The program notes for the concert refer to seven No. 1 records, an admirable cumulative accomplishment, and 20 top 10 singles. They have maintained their sound — they have always been a live dance-band, and this gave life to their version of the smooth pop sound of the late 70s and early 80s.
We heard them do 10 or 12 of their songs (or medleys thereof) during their 90-minute McCain show. And the group sounded good — tight but not over-rehearsed. The vocals were anything from competent to lively. And the show made as much as it could out of the dance tunes built on repeated riffs and of the ballads.
Certainly they worked hard to involve the audience. I don’t think I’ve heard the name of our town repeated so often in a short stretch ever before. They encouraged clapping along, dancing in place, and singing along. And the singers in particular were all over the stage, dancing (sometimes in choreographed line routines) and talking to audience members.
Both the guitarists and the bass player came to the lip of the stage for brief passages of solo playing. Cody Orange had a conga drum, a bongo, a cymbal and an electronic drum to his side of the stage, and he played those. The lighting was frequently used to illuminate the audience, and at one point we were encouraged to hold up our cell phones and to wave them in rhythmic celebration.
The audience, at least in the lower orchestra section, joined in enthusiastically. When the band announced their last song, “Brick House,” a surprising number of adult women crowded down to the front of the stage to dance along.
Just as the members of the group were likable, so was the show. They had familiar and appealing songs to play, and they played them with energy. It was a natural energy, despite the age of some of the performers. Nothing fake or forced here. King got to tell the story of how county pop star Kenny Rodgers showed up at a Commodores rehearsal, and how that led to their recording the hit “Sail On.”
And that was a highlight. But probably the group was right to hold “Brick House” back for a closer. The funk dance number was clearly the audience fave.