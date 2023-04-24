The theater wing of K-State’s School of Music, Theater and Dance is currently presenting a play that represents a moment of sociological inquiry that readers may remember. Do you recall a late 20th century flurry of commentary about a late 19th century treatment for female “hysteria”?
Sarah Ruhl’s play “In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play” was inspired by that public discussion, one that seemed to interest people looking for evidence that Victorian doctors assumed that some of the poor health suffered by their women patients was caused by a failure of sexual function. The time — the 1880s that we see so well represented in the Wolf House Museum on Juliet —was also marked by the introduction of consumer-level electric power.
Electric treatments of different kinds had some passages of popularity during the period, certainly. One doctor interested in medical uses of electricity is the play’s Givings (played by Michael Pierce). The events of the Chapman Theater evening take place in his home and office, a two-part set devised by Kathy Voecks. The audience can see what is going on in the examination room at the back of the stage and in the receiving room at the front.
Among the other characters in the play are Givings’ wife (Lindsey Edwards), who is having trouble producing enough milk to feed their young baby; a new patient, Sabrina Daldry (Katie Flynn) who has to strip off much of her Dana Pinkston-designed costume several times to receive treatment; her maid, Elizabeth (McKenna Moten) who will become wet nurse to the Givings baby; and Leo Irving (Drew Scrivner), an artist and patient.
Flynn makes some subtle but convincing moves early. Edwards has a character who can appear innocent and silly while with some characters and skeptical or even conspiring while with others. Moten plays her character close in and Scrivner his very broadly. All are successful, though viewers may sometimes wish the tone of the piece would settle down.
The discussion of repressed sexuality is going to make the squeamish uneasy, one supposes, and there is a surprising amount of undressing and dressing in the play — almost as many instances as there are of arrivals and departures through the front door. But all of the extraordinary business is managed tastefully here.
Where there are problems, they are with the script, though, and not with the production. Ruhl wants the play to be about everything having to do with the relationship between emotional and physical love. Then she wants to decorate the story with parallels: painting and piano playing, for instance. And, then, from the first the audience is trying to figure out what the central conflict is.
By the end of the play one might have gathered enough evidence to argue that it is about the ways in which women’s lives were covered under conventions and clothes. But then one has to ask what the final scene means. The late introduction of religion into the entertainment just makes things murkier. And, then, stories are harder to follow when there is no clear point of view character.
Nevertheless, there’s a lot to like in the production. Director Jolie Re Arp-Dunham has given it pace, and James K. Davis’ lights work well. The minor characters are decently presented. In an ideal world, those interested only in the audience’s entertainment would cut the fore matter and the afterward. But the first night cupcakes were a nice touch.
So, sometimes comic, sometimes dramatic, “In the Next Room” is getting another run up on campus. And those who see the current production will come away pleased with the quality of theatrical work at K-State.