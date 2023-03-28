The cast of Wamego’s Columbian Theater production of “Clue” the stage play took a couple of pages of dialogue to get fully warmed up. But the script was asking the actors to establish a comic tone without giving them obviously comic material to start with.
The play is based on the 1983 movie “Clue,” which was based on the Parker Brothers board game. And it was a slow starter commercially. In fact it was nearly a flop at the box office, but has gained a surprising cult following in later years.
The live show script is much like the one for the film. Older film fans may remember that the movie’s initial claim to fame was that it was released with three different endings — a murder mystery with three different solutions. The live show has six or seven endings itself.
These are dramatized with increasing brevity at the end of the show. True we are left with one announced solution to the crimes, a sort of “Murder on the Orient Express” solution. But while one reads the Christie to try to solve the mystery, Nobody is going to be trying to identify the real killer in “Clue on Stage” (as it is called).
No. Once director Bryan Scruggs’ cast established the show’s loopy comic tone, all thought of there being a reasonable solution to the crimes flew out of ticketholders’ heads. We were there to laugh. And in some ways we were laughing at the conventions of detective stories, conventions Christie helped codify.
Dressed by Peggy Riley and helped along by Adina Van Os at the piano, the play’s cast started out with a ritual that — had we but known it — foreshadowed the serial dramatization of possible endings to its story. You see, the main characters are introduced one at a time as they enter the Boddy (note the pun) mansion. They’ve each been invited there by someone who has been blackmailing them all.
So here they come now: Col. Mustard (Brian Huntziner), Mrs. White (Bekah Rhoads), Prof. Plum (Richard Philbrook), Miss Scarlet (Cora Johnson), Mr. Green (Kyle Griffith), and Mrs. Peacock (Jennifer Schermerhorn), all names from the game. Also significant are the butler (Scruggs himself), the maid (Monica Shaffer), and the cook (Jill Pfannenstiel). The weapons the butler hands out are also familiar — the candle stick, the lead pipe, the wrench, and so on.
After the exposure of their blackmailable secrets, the characters see bodies begin to pile up. The cook is knifed. A man introduced as Mr. Boddy, the blackmailer, is offed. Others will follow as we watch the action move from scene to scene inside the large house — the library represents one of the rooms featured in the board game.
The power fails — in fact, we’ve heard thunder from early on — and the lights go out for a time. Besides, the suspects split up, sometimes by mutual agreement. Anyway, they are apart enough that any one of them probably could have killed any one of the victims. One of them won’t shake hands and another wears a glove, and these details help to suggest how difficult it would be even for an organized police force to identify the murderer or murderers.
Doors turn out to be locked at odd times. A chandelier falls in slow motion. And late a long-expected policeman arrives and has to be mislead through amusing and ingenious simulations of romantic affection. That’s one of the play’s best scenes. Just as there are several series enacted (the play is full of single-file parades of characters), there are also instances of ballroom dancing than help maintain the odd and funny tone.
So the show gets its nominal mystery responsibilities taken care of. And it gets laughs. But be prepared to enjoy the comedy in the first few minutes. The production doesn’t quite chew the scenery from the top. And maybe it should have.