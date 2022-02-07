Some time in the recent past the word “random” held sway as a positive adjective. An idea or a fashion surprised and delighted? It was “Random!” Much of the fun audience members will have watching productions of the stage-play “Clue” are going to surprise and delight without reference to order.
The show is currently being produced at the Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Talented and surprisingly numerous actors from the historic Little Theater company explore all the possible explanations of a series of murders, some of which the audience sees occur.
Part of the fun is watching the six suspects and their conductor, a man first introduced as the butler in the large mansion they each independently visit, as they walk through scenes and settings, taking in the increasingly silly events of the evening.
In the end ticket-holders will need the partly-dramatized action recap gotten up by Wadsworth (Brent Sigman) to remember what all has happened. It isn’t always true that one event led to another. Sometimes it seemed coincidental that one occurred before another. “Random, random.”
The play (this is not the musical version) is based on Jon Landis’s 1985 movie, itself based on Anthony Pratt’s British board game “Cluedo,” which was revised to become Parker Brother’s “Clue.” Landis shipped prints of his film, each one featuring one of three possible endings for the mystery about the color-denominated characters and the familiar weapons.
The version that’s playing in Junction has, I believe, all three of these endings and two others. In fact, there are so many different explanations of the mystery or mysteries and so may false identities that it is obvious comedy rather than ratiocination is the object of the theatrical game.
The Hoover/Little Theater version is pretty funny. And it is quick to get to murder. The six characters arrive at the mansion, are given their color-coded identities, and are told their host is the man who has been blackmailing each of them. One character, we discover, is secretly a philanderer, one a spouse murderer, one a brothel keeper, and so on.
So all of them have been eligible to be blackmailed, and each of them has the motivation to kill their host. He is killed. Twice. And then it turns out that the man introduced as the host was not actually the host. And from there things become increasingly improbable.
A singing telegram delivery girl is shot dead before she can perform her message. Servants and visiting policemen (for some reason the police have been asked to visit the mansion at a certain time) are killed with the lead pipe, the rope, the pipe wrench, the knife, the revolver, and the candlestick.
Several of the performers distinguished themselves. Manhattan’s Miranda Miller-Klugesherz and Tim Oelke, for example, found amusing versions of their characters and stayed with them.
Lisa Divel carried the comic tone though the first scenes. Tate Milton did the physical comedy. And except for a missed line or two just after dinner, the cast was uniformly well-prepared and vigorous.
The theater itself is delightful, of course. Probably the actors’ voices didn’t need sound-reinforcement, though they got it. The several sets were almost simple enough for the story to get from one to the other, over and over, without pause.
But was the story random? Pretty random. And consequently pretty funny.